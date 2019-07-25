This is why Cortonwood business park was evacuated today

Police have revealed the reason Cortonwood business park was evacuated today.

By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 21:29

Officers said in a statement that they had responded to reports of a gas leak, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Earlier, police said they were in the early stages of dealing with an incident at the site believed to involve a ‘problem with equipment’.

Cortonwood business park (photo: Google).

They said they were working with the fire service but the fire control room said they had no knowledge of the incident.

However, a short time ago, a police spokesperson said officers had responded to a report of a gas leak at a restaurant at around 5pm today.

Police attended the scene and determined that it was a false alarm, the added.