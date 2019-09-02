This is what you need to know if you have a Ford Transit van, after Sheffield theft
Ford Transit owners have been urged to check whether they need a security upgrade after CCTV caught thieves breaking into a van in Sheffield.
Raiders took less than a minute to pick the lock on a van parked Wybourn/Manor Park area of the city during the early hours of last Friday morning, before stealing £1,000 worth of tools.
Peter Bryan shared footage of the theft from his father's vehicle on Manor Lane, which he claimed showed security on the vans was not up to scratch.
He tweeted: "Might want to consider making your vans a bit more secure considering this lowlife took less than a minute to pick the van lock - does not help reduce crime if you make it easy for them."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Ford has now responded, reminding people that a security flaw has been addressed and van owners can get the upgrade retrofitted if they are affected.
A spokesman for the manufacturer said: "We take vehicle security very seriously and continuously invest in security measures that are integrated into our vehicles to deter theft. Our security team routinely monitors and investigates new ways thieves are targeting our vehicles to maintain a high level of deterrence. We are constantly learning more about these latest theft techniques, assessing the effectiveness of software, hardware and design counter-measures, and engineering security upgrades into our vehicles.
"Last year, Ford implemented a service action in response to a potential security risk to Transit and Transit Custom models, specifically around the protruding key lock barrel and surrounding bezel, which could provide access to the cabin and load space if attacked.
"Ford issued an update to the lock mechanism software to prevent access to the load compartment of the vehicle unless the vehicle ignition is on or it is unlocked with the remote key fob. This software update was also introduced in production, and the details provided to dealers so that it can be retrofitted to customer vehicles."
Anyone with information about the theft, which took place on Friday, August 30, at around 4.20am, is asked to call police on 101.