This is the staggering number of cases of animal cruelty reported in South Yorkshire in just a month

More than 1,000 people reported cases of animal cruelty across South Yorkshire in just a month, RSPCA inspectors have revealed.

The animal welfare charity’s 24-hour emergency hotline received 1,144 calls from people in the area in December 2017.

The charity released the figures as it prepares for another busy few weeks of calls and launches an appeal to help cover some of the costs it will face over the festive period.

Chris Sherwood, RSPCA chief executive, said: “The RSPCA is a charity but we work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure that there is always someone available to help an animal in need.

“This Christmas is no different and we’re expecting thousands of members of public to contact our emergency hotline over the holidays asking for help.

“That’s why we’ve launched our Kindness At Christmas fundraising appeal to help cover some of the costs we’ll face this winter. A donation of just £3.80 help us answer a call for help while £15 helps us keep an inspector on the road for a day.”

Last year, the animal welfare charity’s 24-hour cruelty hotline received 55,821 calls over Christmas. This year the charity’s Kindness At Christmas fundraising appeal hopes to raise money to help cover some of the costs.

For more information visit www.rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness and to report cruelty or an animal in distress call 0300 1234 999.