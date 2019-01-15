This is how Sheffield’s crime figures are recorded

Today The Star has published a list of Sheffield streets which recorded the most reports of crime in November 2018.

The data has been gathered from the government website police.uk which publishes figures for every police force in the country.

Police crime figures

Each month the figures are updated and the latest stats show reported crimes for November last year.

South Yorkshire Police is split into 14 ‘neighbourhoods’, four of which cover Sheffield – Central,. North East, South East and West.

The public website shows the number of overall crimes for each ‘neighbourhood’ as well as a breakdown for each street in that area.

It is also available to breakdown the figures by crime types. These include burglary, drugs, robbery, shoplifting and violent crime.

According to the figures in Sheffield in November 2018 there were a total of 5,883 reported crimes.