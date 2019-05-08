“This is evil”: Fury after ‘gang of kids’ attack and kill duck by Sheffield pond 

Furious residents have called for CCTV to be installed after a duck was attacked and killed by a pond in Sheffield.

Shocked residents discovered the duck on Sunday, May 5, by Frecheville Pond and said a ‘gang of kids’ were to blame.

Duck killed at Frecheville pond - Credit: Mandy Lawrence

A petition has now been launched for CCTV to be installed by the pond, with residents complaining that the kids have been causing mayhem in the area.

Courtney Lee, who started the petition, said that the kids had been ‘smashing car mirrors, egging people’s homes and attacking innocent people’.

She said that the matter, including the killing of the duck, has been reported to police 'but nothing seems to be happening’.

A message from Insp Dave Struggles, posted on Birley Ward Labour Party, said that he has been made aware of anti social behaviour incidents over the Bank Holiday weekend.

He said: “At the current time four people are in custody and are being processed by a member of my team. I will update on the outcome of the enquiry in due course.

“The witnesses and victims are being interviewed by officers and as with any reported crimes, will receive personal contact from the investigating officers throughout the investigation.

“In relation to ongoing ASB concerns in S12, the team have been made aware of the issue by local councillors and the community. For the last few weeks we have increased patrols in the area.

“Groups of youths have been identified and in some cases home visits have taken place and interventions made. This work will continue throughout the course of the next few months in conjunction with local schools.

“Where more robust enforcement is required, appropriate measures will be taken. Officers have been directed to utilise stop and search powers, where grounds permit and will continue to do so moving forward.

“If there are any particularly vulnerable and repeat victims of crime or ASB, please let me know and individual visits can be arranged to offer bespoke support and reassurance.

“As mentioned above a patrol plan is in place for the S12 area, so please encourage reporting via the approved channels, this will ensure we have relevant details recorded correctly that can be used in the most effective way.

“We will act upon any information passed to us, any names addresses and description etc will be useful.”

Local residents said they were appalled by the duck’s death, describing the killing as ‘evil’.

One person wrote: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour, where are the parents? You should be ashamed!”

Another wrote: “Poor thing. Far too much happening around here lately.”