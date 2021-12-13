Chf Con Lauren Poultney spoke out at the end of the ‘16 Days of Activism’ international campaign against gender-based violence and stressed that South Yorkshire Police is committed to tackling the issue.

“Women and girls should be able to feel safe and go about their daily lives in the same way men can,” she said.

“Sadly too many women and girls are the victims of offences committed by men, each sexual assault, each domestic assault, each act of violence and each murder is one too many. Offences occur in public, in private and online, for some women there are no safe spaces. We all have to do better.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire's Chief Constable, Lauren Poultney, has said too many women and girls face harassment and violence on a daily basis and 'this has to stop'

The police chief has revealed that staff have received additional training and the force has recently undertaken a piece of work to understand the prevalence of sexual harassment in the workplace.

“It’s too easy to assume this is a thing of the past but we know women are subject to sexualised comments in public so it’s entirely possible, though not acceptable for this to happen at work,” said Chf Con Poultney.

She added: “As a force, we have been listening to the voices of women about where they don’t feel safe, and understanding where interventions need to take place.

“We have provided our officers and staff with additional training around domestic abuse and added further scrutiny to our investigations around rape and serious sexual offences.

“We have welcomed our new strategic lead for violence against women and girls, ensuring we can continue to learn, improve and bring real change to our communities.”

She added: “We are also focusing efforts within South Yorkshire Police. We are looking internally and analysing our own culture within the force.

“Whilst we are assessed as being outstanding in ethical behaviour, we recognise there is always room for more work to be done- we will not be complacent.

“We have recently undertaken a piece of work to understand the prevalence of sexual harassment in the workplace.”