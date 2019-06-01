Third person arrested over targeted robbery and theft from Sheffield pensioners
A third person has been arrested over the alleged theft and robbery of Sheffield pensioners.
A 19-year-old man from the Abbeydale area was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft by police last night.
Two women, aged 24 and 18, both from the Heeley area of the city, were also arrested in connection with the same incidents yesterday.
All three suspects remain in custody.
The first incident took place on Saturday, May 19, when a 97-year-old man entered Marks and Spencer at Fargate, at 11.50am.
He is believed to have been followed into the store.
As the pensioner walked through the shop, it is believed that a man purposely fell into the victim - pushing him towards a pillar.
CCTV showed a woman appearing to help steady the pensioner by taking hold of his arm.
She is then captured appearing to take the victim’s wallet from his pocket.
The wallet was later found by a member of the public, missing £200.
CCTV footage shows a second woman standing a small distance away on each occasion.
Then, on Saturday, May 25, a 79-year-old woman was approached by a man and two women.
The man asked the victim for directions and asked her to show him on his phone.
While the victim was trying to help the man, it is believed that two women searched her bag.
A witness spotted what was happening and challenged the group, who fled.
The arrests come after police released a CCTV appeal on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 803 of May 18, 2019.