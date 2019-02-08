Third arrest in Rotherham attempted murder investigation

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a Rotherham street attack.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday and remains in police custody.

Midland Road, Masbrough. Picture: Google

Emergency services were called to Midland Road, at the junction with Garden Street, at around 6.25pm on Monday.

They found a 39-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Two other men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Temporary Det Insp Andy Knowles said: “Our enquiries continue in earnest to understand what happened to our victim on Monday evening.

“We know that there were a number of people in the area that evening and this assault took place on a roundabout on Midland Road, so there were likely cars travelling through the area at the same time.

“We’re really keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault, as the information you hold may be vital.

“If you saw anything, or think you might have some dashcam footage from your vehicle, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 666 of February 4.

People can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.