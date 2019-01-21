Thieves who smashed through wall of Sheffield gun store stole more than 20 shotguns

More than 20 shotguns were stolen in a raid on a Sheffield gun shop, the store’s owner has revealed.

Raiders twice smashed their way through the brick wall of All Guns Discounted, Leigh Street, Attercliffe, on Wednesday.

Thieves smashed two holes in the wall of the shop. Picture: Marie Caley.

The thieves dismantled bricks, cut through steel fencing and smashed through cladding to access the store at around 9.50pm.

They then returned around 45 minutes later to do the same and gained access to where the shotguns were stored.

Store owner Howard Turner said: “I’m still closed. I am just having steel walls fitted for extra security and then the alarm guy is coming down to find out what went wrong because there are two alarms and the one which is supposed to trigger an armed response, didn’t go off.

The scene at All Guns Discounted, Leigh Street, after the raid. Picture: Marie Caley.

“There were more than 20 shotguns took worth around £25,000.”

Mr Turner said detectives investigating the raid had taken a sample of carpet from the store as they believed it may contain a DNA sample.

Ammunition was also stolen in the raid and detectives are also reviewing CCTV footage to see if the culprits were caught on camera.

Police said the raiders were believed to have left the scene in a dark-coloured Vauxhall Astra.

Mr Turner said: “I want to reopen as soon as possible but I think it will be a couple of weeks.”

The shop sells air rifles, air pistols, shotguns and scopes.

Shotgun cartridges, metallic ammunition and pellets are stocked too, along with knives.

The incident comes after a similar raid at Wentworth Pewter in Darnall in November, when thieves removed bricks and stole six tonnes of pewter in sheet and circle form.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident number 109 of January 17 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.