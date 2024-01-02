News you can trust since 1887
Thieves steal 41 rare coins in Sheffield office raid including £5 crowns

The hoard includes four £20 coins and three made of silver

By David Walsh
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
Thieves got away with a hoard of speciality cash in a raid in Sheffield, including four rare £20 coins.

The collection also features 27 £5 coins - including a 1965 Winston Churchill Memorial - seven £5 crowns and stamp covers and three silver 1oz Britannia coins.

Police say they were reported stolen from an office building in Sheffield on December 4.

Officers have released stock images to help people recognise stolen items.

Call police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/215109/23 or online at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

