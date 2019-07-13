Thieves steal IT equipment and mobility scooter from Sheffield business
Thieves have stolen a significant amount of IT equipment and a mobility scooter from a business in Crookes.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 11:53
At about 2am on Monday 29 April, three men and a woman are reported to have broken into the business on Brick Street, stealing projectors, computer hardware and the scooter.
Officers in Sheffield have now released CCTV images of people they believe could assist them with their enquiries and would like to trace.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 278 of 29 April 2019.