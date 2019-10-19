Thieves are using this trick to target homes in Sheffield – is your house safe?
People in Sheffield – especially those with cats – have been warned about a trick being used by thieves to target homes and cars in the city.
The warning comes after burglars managed to fish out car keys hanging from the door of a home on Dobbin Hill, in Greystones, using a cat flap to reach them.
PCSO David South said: “Offenders gained access by fishing car keys through cat flap, which were hanging out of the lock in the back of the door.
“Please keep all keys out of locks that are near letter boxes and cat flaps etc.”
He added that police had been visiting properties in the area today in an attempt to track down the culprit and deliver crime prevention advice.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call police on 101, get in touch via the Sheffield South West neighbourhood police team’s Facebook page or email SheffieldWestNHP@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.