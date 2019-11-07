Thief was caught breaching restraining order after he was tracked down by police

Chesterfield magistrates' court

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 4 how Liam Cousins, 26, of Lucas Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, originally stole wheel trims from a parked Ford Fiesta and fled in a vehicle which was tracked by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the car was spotted two days later and Cousins was in the vehicle with a woman he had been banned from contacting.