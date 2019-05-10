‘They deserve large sentences’

The fiance of a Sheffield man stabbed to death in the street has spoken out, after jurors found three man guilty of killing him.

Jarvin Blake was just 22-years-old when he was killed during an attack carried out at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street in Burngreave on March 8 last year.

Following a five-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, jurors found Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton guilty of Mr Blake’s murder; and his co-accused, Josiah Foster, 26, of Cookson Close, Wadsley Bridge and Devon Walker, 24, formerly of Burngreave, have been found unanimously guilty of the lesser charge of Mr Blake’s manslaughter. Lewis Barker, 27, of HMP Lincoln, pleaded guilty to Mr Blake’s murder last month.

All four men will be sentenced on June 7, and have been remanded into custody.

Mr Blake’s partner, Kelsey Dixon, says she hopes the four attackers are given a ‘large custodial sentence’.

“A large custodial sentence will not bring Jarvin back but it will help me to move on with my life knowing that these murdering cowards are in prison,” said Kelsey.

She added: “Jarvin was my world. Jarvin and I were engaged to be married. We have three young children who have been left without a father.