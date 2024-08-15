Sheffield crime 2024: The six streets are where you are most likely to be pickpocketed in city, figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 06:30 BST

The six Sheffield streets where you are the most likely to be pickpocketed have been revealed, through reports made to the police.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for reports of theft from the person in June 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The Home Office defines theft from the person as: ‘Theft from person’ covers theft (including attempts) of item or items (e.g. handbag, wallet, cash, phone) directly from the victim, but without the use of physical force against the victim, or the threat of it.

It broadly breaks down into two types:

• Snatch theft - where there may be an element of force involved but this is just enough to snatch the property away – for example taking a bag cleanly from a shoulder; and • Stealth theft (e.g. pickpocketing) - where no force is used and the victim is unaware of the incident. Stealth theft makes up around 70-80 per cent of theft from the person incidents.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The highest number of reports of theft from the person in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 4

The joint second-highest number of reports of theft from the person in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Orchard Lane, Sheffield city centre, with 2

The joint second-highest number of reports of theft from the person in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 2

