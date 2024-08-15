The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for reports of theft from the person in June 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The Home Office defines theft from the person as: ‘Theft from person’ covers theft (including attempts) of item or items (e.g. handbag, wallet, cash, phone) directly from the victim, but without the use of physical force against the victim, or the threat of it.

It broadly breaks down into two types:

• Snatch theft - where there may be an element of force involved but this is just enough to snatch the property away – for example taking a bag cleanly from a shoulder; and • Stealth theft (e.g. pickpocketing) - where no force is used and the victim is unaware of the incident. Stealth theft makes up around 70-80 per cent of theft from the person incidents.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

On or near West Street, Sheffield city centre: 4 reports of theft from the person The highest number of reports of theft from the person in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 4

On or near Orchard Lane, Sheffield city centre: 2 reports of theft from the person The joint second-highest number of reports of theft from the person in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Orchard Lane, Sheffield city centre, with 2

On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 2 reports of theft from the person The joint second-highest number of reports of theft from the person in Sheffield in June 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 2