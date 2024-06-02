2. Andrew Hill: Jailed for a minimum of 17 years in 2010
In 2010, Andrew Hill, then aged 49, was ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years in custody after being found guilty of murder at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial. Hill, who denied the charge throughout his trial and has maintained his innocence from behind bars, was convicted after jurors heard how he bludgeoned his love rival to death with a pickaxe handle in a jealous rage. Sheffield Crown Court heard how Dr Colin Shawcross was killed after he embarked upon a relationship with Hill’s wife, who was a nurse and had met the doctor when they both worked together at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Dr Shawcross, who was living in Aston at the time of his death, was confronted by Hill at his home and fatally attacked, it was claimed. Jurors were then told that Hill put the doctor’s body into the boot of a car and drove to woods in nearby Harthill, digging a five-foot deep grave. Hill was arrested almost immediately after Dr Shawcross was reported missing and was later charged with murder, despite a body not being found for five months.
3. Danny Hockenhull and Curtis Goring: Jailed for a minimum of 21 years in 2009
Danny Hockenhull (pictured right) and Curtis Goring, of Firth Park, were convicted of murdering their lifelong friend Brett Blake from Longley. The court heard he was stabbed in a premeditated attack at the Uniq nightclub in 2008. Both men were jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 21 years, will be eligible for parole in 2030.
Daniel Thompson murdered and dismembered Barnsley man Shane Collier in March 2002. Shane's remains were found in two shallow graves in Cumbria moorland at the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, following an extensive search. In July 2002, Thompson was found guilty of murder at the conclusion of a trial and was jailed for life, to serve a minimum 28 years. This means Thompson will be eligible for release in 2030. The picture shows search teams looking for Shane's body. Photo: PA