2 . Andrew Hill: Jailed for a minimum of 17 years in 2010

In 2010, Andrew Hill, then aged 49, was ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years in custody after being found guilty of murder at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial. Hill, who denied the charge throughout his trial and has maintained his innocence from behind bars, was convicted after jurors heard how he bludgeoned his love rival to death with a pickaxe handle in a jealous rage. Sheffield Crown Court heard how Dr Colin Shawcross was killed after he embarked upon a relationship with Hill’s wife, who was a nurse and had met the doctor when they both worked together at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Dr Shawcross, who was living in Aston at the time of his death, was confronted by Hill at his home and fatally attacked, it was claimed. Jurors were then told that Hill put the doctor’s body into the boot of a car and drove to woods in nearby Harthill, digging a five-foot deep grave. Hill was arrested almost immediately after Dr Shawcross was reported missing and was later charged with murder, despite a body not being found for five months.