These are worst crime hotspots in Sheffield – how does your area compare?
Latest police figures show 5,541 crimes were reported in Sheffield during January 2019, including S postcodes in and around the city. How does your area compare?
The crimes were reported in January 2019, which are the latest figures to be recorded on the police.uk website. The data gives a street-by-street breakdown across the whole city. These are the streets that had the most crimes reported on or near to them in that month.
1. Carver Street
26 crimes were reported on or near this street in January 2019.