The crimes were reported in January 2019, which are the latest figures to be recorded on the police.uk website. The data gives a street-by-street breakdown across the whole city. These are the streets that had the most crimes reported on or near to them in that month.

1. Carver Street 26 crimes were reported on or near this street in January 2019.

2. Castle Green 10 crimes were reported on or near this street in January 2019.

3. Cumberland Street 16 crimes were reported on or near this street in January 2019.

4. Fargate 43 crimes were reported on or near this street in January 2019.

