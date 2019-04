The data - published on the website police.uk - gives a street-by-street breakdown for the whole of the city for February 2019. These are the streets which had the most reports of violent or sexual offences on or near to them that month.

1. Rockingham Street 11 reports of violence or sex offences in or near to this street in February 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. High Street 6 reports of violence or sex offences in or near to this street in February 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Pinfold Street 7 reports of violence or sex offences in or near to this street in February 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Backfields 5 reports of violence or sex offences in or near to this street in February 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more