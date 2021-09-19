These are the six Sheffield primary schools where police targeted motorists this week in operation to stop speeding

As part of an operation called Project Edward, officers from the South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit carried out patrols, carrying out speed enforcement and warning motorists.

It was in addition to work done by neighbourhoods officers.

Police car stock image. Picture by FRANK REID

A spokesman said: “We spent time outside Totley Primary, Prince Edward Primary, Charnock Hall Primary, Abbey Lane Primary, Rainbow Forge Primary and Bradway Pre-School.”

The spokesman added 26 drivers were ‘advised’ about their speed, three traffic offence reports were issued for using a mobile phone while driving, Three Traffic Offence Report were issued for people wearing no seatbelt, four drivers were reported for driving with no insurance or licence and four vehicles seized.

“The driver of a bread delivery van was also reported for parking on the approach to a crossing. Clearly not using his loaf!” they added.