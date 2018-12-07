Police tape

These are the Sheffield streets that have seen the most violent crimes and sexual offences

New figures published by the government show the Sheffield streets with the most reports of violent crime and sexual offences.

The figures for October this year have been published on the police.uk website. These are the Sheffield streets with the most reports of those types of crimes in October.

5 reports of violent crimes/sexual offences in October

1. Walshaw Road

5 reports of violent crimes/sexual offences in October
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
5 reports of violent crimes/sexual offences in October

2. Holly Street

5 reports of violent crimes/sexual offences in October
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
5 reports of violent crimes/sexual offences in October

3. Emerson Crescent

5 reports of violent crimes/sexual offences in October
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
5 reports of violent crimes/sexual offences in October

4. Longley Hall Way

5 reports of violent crimes/sexual offences in October
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7