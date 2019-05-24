These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court
The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between May 17 and 21.
Sheffield
Addresses Sheffield unless stated.
Thomas Joshua Hampton: aged 26, of York Street, Mexborough, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation, £85 costs.
Jonathan Mangham: aged 34, of Town Lane, Wingfield, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.
Mehdi Mohebbi: aged 40, of Wincobank Avenue, Firth Park, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £620 costs.
Connor Matthew Broadley: aged 23, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, failed to comply with the requirements of a football banning order, £100 fine, £115 costs.
Jack Louis Lenihan: aged 23, of New Walk Cross, Woodhouse, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly, £250 fine, £200 compensation, £115 costs.
Stephen Elliott: aged 45, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, Doncaster, theft, attempted theft, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Jake Hodder: aged 24, of High Street, Ecclesfield, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Bradley Hessey: aged 25, of Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, drink driving, £370 fine, £122 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Liam Glyn Higgins: aged 25, of Aldfield Way, Burngreave, failed to provide a specimen of blood, possession of a class B drug, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, community order, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, order for the destruction of the drug.
Zibusiso Magonya: aged 39, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham East, Rotherham, failed to provide a specimen of breath, community order, unpaid work requirement, £125 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.
Luke David Maycock: aged 27, of Whitecroft Crescent, Brinsworth, Rotherham, possession of a class A drug, used threatening, abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £450 fine, £115 costs.
Tania McWha: aged 26, of Meadow Head Drive, Beauchief, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years.
John McWilliams: aged 37, of Atlantic Road, Beauchief, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £125 costs.
Reece Christopher Tingle: aged 23, of Goathland Road, Woodhouse, drink driving, £550 fine, £140 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
David Bester: aged 74, of Russell Place, Maltby, Rotherham, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, £40 fine, £70 costs.
Philip White: aged 41, of Far Lane, East Dene, Rotherham, drink driving, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years.
Kirongozi Botshila: aged 48, of Derby Street, Arbourthorne, fraud, £120 fine, £70 costs.
Jane Hill: aged 55, of Castlebeck Drive, Manor Castle, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, possession of a class B drug, £120 fine, £100 compensation, £70 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Tom Donald Holland: aged 20, of Kirkcroft Lane, Killamarsh, drink driving, £275 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Bradley Lee Modest: aged 25, of Elm Lane, Firth Park, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £125 costs.
Mortaza Javanmarji: aged 33, of Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for two years, £420 costs, restraining order imposed.
Sean Oscroft: aged 49, of Grange Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Shamas Star: aged 28, of no fixed address, assault by beating, six months in prison, £635 costs, restraining order.
John Ashforth: aged 49, of East Crescent, Rotherham East, Rotherham, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to suspended sentence, nine weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Jan Holub: aged 18, of Denman Street, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, 42 days in prison, £115 costs.
Abid Malik Khan: aged 34, of Earl Marshall Road, Burngreave, used threatening, abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, possession of a class B drug, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £150 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Gerrad Benjamin Galloway: aged 23, of Hyde Park Walk, Manor Castle, driving while disqualified, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to so by a constable acting in the execution of their duty, driving without insurance, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 27 months.
George Anthony Howell: aged 42, of Swale Gardens, Darnall, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person to believe that immediate lawful violence would be used against them, assault by beating, theft, used threatening, abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, failed to surrender to custody, five months in prison £200 compensation.
Lisa Richardson: aged 42, of Gold Street, Town Centre, Barnsley, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.
Szymon Aleksander Zaslona: aged 29, of Corporation Street, Town Centre, Barnsley, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £240 fine, £115 costs.
Terrence Peter Hill: aged 48, of Woodlands View, Mexborough, Doncaster, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.