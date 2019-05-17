These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated.

Leighton Scott Wild: aged 40, of Skelton Walk, Woodhouse, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Martin Foster: aged 38, of Woodside Court, Maltby, Rotherham, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, theft, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.

Jan Horvath: aged 35, of Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person to fear that immediate violence would be used against them, £150 fine, £115 costs.

Eric Kitridge: aged 51, of HMP Doncaster, assault by beating, criminal damage, theft, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified, took a vehicle without consent and damage was caused to the vehicle before it was returned, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence,18 weeks in prison, £542 compensation, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Darren Lee Flynn: aged 36, of Hastilar Road South, Woodhouse, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic requirement, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person to fear that immediate violence would be used against them, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, possession of a class C drug, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Nicky Craig Green: aged 35, of Fishill Mews, Pitsmoor Road, Burngreave, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Scott Johnson: aged 29, of Town Lane, Rockingham, Rotherham, intentionally touched a girl aged 15 and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and the defendant did not reasonably believe she was consenting, 22 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, £625 costs, defendant required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences for seven years.

Anthony Jones: aged 35, of Hunshelf Park, Stocksbridge, harassment, sent by public electronic communications network content that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Kurt Marshall: aged 39, of Sheardown Crescent, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, theft, carried a large kitchen knife in public without lawful authority, interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention that an offence of theft of the vehicle or part of it or anything carried within it would be carried out, a six months in prison, £300 compensation.

John Watson: aged 43, of no fixed address, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person to fear that immediate violence would be used against them, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 compensation, £170 costs.

Thomas Brownhill: aged 28, of Thornsett Road, Nether Edge, criminal damage, community order, must participate in a Building Better Relationships Programme, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Darren Hastings: aged 45, of Springwood Road, Meersbrook, breach of the requirements of a supervision default order, ten days in prison.

James Michael Poulter: aged 41, of Crookesmoor Road, Crookes, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person to fear that immediate violence would be used against them, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment in a racially aggravated incident, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, alarm or distress, community order, mental health treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 fine.

Wayne Smith: aged 40, of Cantilupe Crescent, Aston, Rotherham, theft, interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention that an offence of theft of the vehicle or part of it or anything carried within it would be carried out, driving while disqualified, refused to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable acting in the execution of their duty, failed to remain for the duration of initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a class A drug, driving without insurance, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Luke Foster: aged 26, of Durnan Grove, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Stefan Jack Homer: aged 23, of Allenby Cresent, New Rossington, driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Fernando Vieira Magalhaes: aged 58, of Longley Hall Road, Longley, drug driving, refused to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable acting in the execution of their duty, driving without insurance, possession of a class B drug, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years, order for the destruction of the drug.

Bhekinkosi Ncube: aged 28, of Clifton Close, Athersley North, Barnsley, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, six points on driving licence.

Jamie Cresswell: aged 25, of Errington Road, Arbourthorne, possession of a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £130 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ben Meredith: aged 28, of Estate Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £120 fine, £130 costs.