These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated

Paul Neville Holness: aged 35, of Hollinsend Place, Richmond, sent a letter which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation.

Usman Kiani: aged 32, of Whirlow Grange Close, Dore, failed to surrender to custody, £250 fine, £32 costs.

Jamie Lee Bennett: aged 33, of no fixed address, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, 35 weeks in prison, £122 costs.

Ovidiu-vlad Molnar: aged 30, of Dundas Road, Tinsley, drink driving, driving without due care and attention, community order, unpaid work requirement, £91 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Paul Ward: aged 44, of no fixed address, failed to comply with an order given under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, begging, used abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

James Elmer: aged 25, of Avenue Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs, six points on driving licence.

Neil Anthony Hopkinson: aged 31, of Dagnam Crescent, Arbourthorne, theft, £125 compensation, £85 costs.

Stephen Paxton: aged 51, of Brimmesfield Close, Arbourthorne, criminal damage, £80 fine, £109.99 compensation, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Dale Cooper: aged 29, of Whinacre Place, Beauchief, harassment, sent a Facebook message, which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, made numerous phone calls and made threats to get someone to assault a person to cause them to fear that violence would be used against them. community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £175 costs.

Robbie Mac Farrow: aged 31, of Forge Lane, Oughtibridge, driving while disqualified, drink driving, ten weeks in prison, £122 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for four years.

Amar Mushtaq Ahmed: aged 37, of Selby Road, Firth Park, possession of a class A drug, £80 fine, £77 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Naseema Iqbal: aged 48, of Church Fields, Kimberworth, Rotherham, drink driving, £85 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Amir Khan: aged 29, of Basford Close, Darnall, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £77 costs.

Tony Lambley: aged 47, of Lime Tree Crescent, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, drink driving, £433 fine, £123 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Michael McMahon: aged 62, of Smeaton Close, Ravensfield, Rotherham, used threatening, abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £80 fine, £77 costs.

Marian Putnoky: aged 22, of Ramsden Road, Moorgate, Rotherha, £120 fine, £77 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Adam Thomas: aged 24, of Cavendish Avenue, Loxley, drink driving, £288 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Dale Gott: aged 26, of Brookside Crescent, West Melton, Rotherham, drink driving, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, £560 fine, £131 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 13 months.

Christopher Mercer Mackey: aged 32, of Wheldrake Road, Burngreave, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £21 costs.

Phillip McCauliffe: aged 62, of Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £135 costs.

Richard Newsome: aged 33, of Buchanan Road, Southey, drink driving, £120 fine, £77 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Alan Danny Gregg: aged 62, of Lane Drive, Sheffield Lane Top, drink driving, £100 fine, £115 costs, eight points on driving licence.

Jake Budd: aged 25, of Southey Drive, Firth Park, theft, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £116 compensation.

Hensley Kaimen Scott: aged 31, of Regent Street, Balby, Doncaster, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, criminal damage, assault by beating, 14 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £230 compensation.

Laura Mary Wood: aged 28, of Larch Mews, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, £285 costs, Criminal Behaviour Order made for two years.

Shane Jackson: aged 35, of Flash Lane, Bramley, Rotherham, drug driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Sherrie Louise Clarke: aged 33, of Gresley Road, Lowedges, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Adam Ronson: aged 27, of no fixed address, harassment, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.