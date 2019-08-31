These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The following have all been convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between August 23 and 27.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Ruth Humphreys: aged 47, of Gervase Avenue, Beauchief, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.
Paul Garner Hudson: aged 40, of Station Road, Masborough, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, must participate in a building respectful relationship programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.
Glen McClone: aged 46, of Smelter Wood Court, Woodhouse, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker, drunk and disorderly, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £175 costs.
Courtney Rose Rees: aged 19, of Holland Road, Nether Edge, drug driving, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Joanne Rose: aged 41, of Barnsbridge Grove, Town Centre, Barnsley, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Conal Bailey: aged 23, of Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £100 fine, £115 costs.
Michael Satterthwaite: aged 41, of no fixed address, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.
Max Lawrence Everett: aged 26, of Lupton Road, Beauchief, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Michelle Hammond: aged 55, of Raisen Hall Road, Longley, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, £150 fine, £117 costs.
Jamie Lee Hill: aged 31, of Manor Park Road, Manor Castle, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 19 months.
Suhail Iqbal: aged 43, of Pennyholme Close, Kiveton Park, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, £150 fine, £117 costs.
Nigel Ramsey: aged 52, of Rock Street, Burngreave, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, criminal damage, driving without insurance, £270 fine, £117 costs, six points on driving licence.
Joshua Andrew Viner: aged 25, of Dodd Street, Hillsborough, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, £100 fine, £117 costs.
Alex Matthew Bayliss: aged 20, of Ironside Road, Gleadless, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, possession of a class B drug, £150 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Robert Brown: aged 53, of Valley Road, Beighton, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs.
Callum Reece Chambers: aged 29, of Firth Park Road, Burngreave, possession of a class B drug, £600 fine, £145 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
David Hackett: aged 32, of Stradbroke Drive, Woodhouse, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £100 fine, £115 costs.
Adam Laidler: aged 21, of Upperthorpe Road, Killamarsh, drug driving, £160 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Keith Arthur Richardson: aged 47, of Lupton Road, Beauchief, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £117 costs.
Craig Rocket: aged 40, of Goodwin Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, £285 fine, £117 costs.
Steve Tenny: aged 52, of McLoughlin Way, Kiveton Park, Rotherham, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £320 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.
Carl Clayton: aged 38, of Snowdon Way, Brinsworth Way, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £440 fine, £129 costs, six points on driving licence.
Ashley Lee Harper: aged 35, of Marrion Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.
Jonathan Gascoigne: aged 30, of Lupton Road, Beauchief, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Phillip Button: aged 37, of Stanley Road, Meersbrook, assault by beating, 11 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation.
Rikki Allen Mowforth: aged 40, of Southey Green Road, Southey, theft, fraud, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs.
Luke Richard Butcher: aged 31, of Charter Row, Town Centre, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Connor Regan: aged 26, of Plantin Rise, Halfway, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Malkey Stevens: aged 41, of Donovan Road, Southey, breach of restraining order, theft, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs.
Darrell Jordan Vaughan: aged 21, of Bartholomew Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, theft, £40 costs.
Danny Alan Clark: aged 28, of Gaunt Drive, Gleadless Valley, criminal damage, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Dominik Pokuta: aged 21, of Robey Street, Burngreave, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.