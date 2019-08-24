These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated

Scott Lee Davidson: aged 43, of Wincobank Close, Firth Park, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 36 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

David Lee Leadwood: aged 43, of Burngreave Bank, Burngreave, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, 20 weeks in prison, £115 compensation.

Charlie Foster: aged 23, of Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £99.99 compensation, £40 costs.

Scott Frederick Williams: aged 35, of Laughton Road, Thurcroft, Rotherham, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £385 compensation, £40 costs.

Carl James Robinson: aged 32, of Netherwood Avenue, Birley, possession of a class B drug, failed to provide a specimen of breath, failed to provide a specimen of blood, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable in uniform, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Damien Lee Williams: aged 28, of Wesley Avenue, Aston, Rotherham, attempted theft, 16 weeks in prison suspended by 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £619 compensation.

Michael Patrick Adair: aged 48, of Rolls Crescent, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £350 compensation.

Jon Bows: aged 37, of Keppel Road, Shiregreen, criminal damage, sent a text message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, threatened criminal damage intending to cause a person fear that the threat would be carried out, £35 compensation, £117 costs, £250 fine.

Andrew Cheetham: aged 40, of Rural Lane, Wadsley, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.

Rebecca Anne Gale: aged 30, of Aughton Drive, Richmond, criminal damage, discharged conditonally for 12 months, £350 compensation, £105 costs.

Blake Lane: aged 23, of Errington Road, Arbourthorne, harassment, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, £100 compensation.

Edgars Ozols: aged 41, of Station Road, Rotherham West, Rotherham, criminal damage, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £1,082.69 compensation.

Danny Greenwood: aged 32, of Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.

Joshua Griffin: aged 26, of Laughton Road, Thurcroft, Rotherham, drink driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Rohan Powell: aged 36, of Lupton Road, Beauchief, assault, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £30 compensation, £310 costs.

Richard Swearing: aged 55, of Manor Park Way, Manor Castle, drink driving, £200 fine, £340 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Katrina Rebecca Dixon: aged 35, of Southend Road, Manor Castle, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £869 compensation.

Darren Greenwood: aged 47, of HMP and YOI Moorland, Bawtry Road, Lindholme, Doncaster, theft, eight weeks in prison, £122 costs.

David Gary Mills: aged 37, of City Road, Manor Castle, theft, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, drug rehabilitation requirement, £175 costs.

Kenneth Peter William Smith: aged 58, of Carrill Road, Foxhill, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

Paul Anthony Brown: aged 38, of Hunters Drive, Dinnington, Rotherham, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Emma Nixon: aged 29, of Thornton Terrace, Meadowbank, arson, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Mohammed Abid: aged 26, of Prince of Wales Road, Darnall, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £117 costs.

Ashley James Gibson: aged 25, of Marshgate HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, Doncaster, harassment, two months in prison to serve consecutively to 29 month sentence previously served by Sheffield Crown Court, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Anthony Lister: aged 34, of Northern Avenue, Arbourthorne, a message which they knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another, caused wasteful employment of the police by knowingly making a false report to police, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Karl Knight: aged 30, of Oldfield Terrace, Stannington, theft, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £502 compensation.

Toni Kim Marie Carter: aged 37, of Kilvington Crescent, Richmond, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, assault by beating in a racially aggravated offence, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, residence requirement, £170 costs.