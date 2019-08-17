These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated

Brett David Bark: aged 40, of no fixed address, theft, 14 days in prison, £122 costs.

Alsha Gajadeera Arachchilage: aged 28, of Hall Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Nathan Warnes: aged 37, of Central Drive, Thurcroft, Rotherham, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine.

Lee Hoyle: aged 31, of Birdwell Road, Kilnhurst, Rotherham, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £104.97 compensation.

Stephen Paul Roy Meek: aged 43, of Olive Close, Aston, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £175 costs.

Bradley Darren Daniel Moore: aged 28, of Winn Drive, Hillsborough, used or threatened unlawful violence towards a person(s) and the conduct caused the person(s) to fear for their personal safety, assaulted an NHS consultant acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Lamar Anthony Treasure: aged 19, of Skelwith Road, Shiregreen, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine.

Darren Andrew Mansell: aged 34, of Merton Lane, Shiregreen, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 16 weeks in prison suspended for two years, unpaid work requirement, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years, £207 costs.

Shaun David Robinson: aged 36, of Jermyn Drive, Hackenthorpe, assaulted an police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, fraud, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, ten months in prison, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years, £122 costs.

Edward Carty: aged 26, of no fixed address, carried a silver knife in a public place without lawful authority, six months in prison, £122 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Shane Raymond Williams: aged 23, of Aymer Drive, Thurcroft, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £285 costs.

Dean Anthony Riley: aged 32, of Gray Avenue, Swallownest, Rotherham, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, restraining order imposed, £80 fine, £200 costs.

Raymond Michael Abbott: aged 41, of Handsworth Road, Handsworth, carried a multi tool knife in a public place without lawful authority, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 28 weeks in prison, order for the destruction of the knife, £122 costs.

Andrew Paul Lockwood: aged 50, of New Street, Greasborough, Rotherham, assault by beating, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £735 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Robins: aged 22, of no fixed address, assault by beating, criminal damage, 24 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

Luke Stephen Wigglesworth: aged 28, of Short Street, Hoyland, Barnsley, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether you were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a class A drug, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine.

Michael Anthony Cheatham: aged 49, of Adkins Drive, Southey, drink driving, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Alwyn Davies: aged 48, of Cedar Drive, Maltby, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £176 costs.

Christopher Simms: aged 32, of Falding Street, Rotherham West, Rotherham, carried a black handled kitchen knife in a public place without lawful authority, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £207 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Chloe Birch: aged 27, of Recreation Avenue, Thurcroft, Rotherham, fraud, discharged conditionally for 24 months, £105 costs.

Neil Concannon: aged 36, of Handsworth Road, Handsworth, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, drug rehabilitation requirement, £175 costs.

Andrew Craig Shepherd: aged 50, of Swanbourne Road, Firth Park, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, £300 fine, £115 costs, six points on licence.

Shaun David: aged 54, of Yew Lane, East Ecclesfield, driving without insurance, £375 fine, £122 costs, six points on driving licence.

Jake Lakin: aged 18, of Smithy Moor Avenue, Stocksbridge, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £50 fine, £30 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 days.

Jamie Leigh Edmans: aged 26, of Keble Martin Way, Wath-on-Dearne, Rotherham, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £30 fine.

Chloe Jeffcock: aged 24, of Chapman Close, Stannington, driving without due care and attention, £100 fine, £180 costs, five points on driving licence.

Josh Shane Bailey: aged 25, of no fixed address, 18 weeks in prison, theft, failed to attend a follow-up assessment at the Addaction Drug Interventions programme office, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £122 costs.

Reece Ashley Hague: aged 21, of Middle Hay Close, Gleadless Valley, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £10 fine, £85 costs.

Benjamin Taylor: aged 19, of Browning Road, Valley, Rorherham, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, £90 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.