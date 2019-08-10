These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The following have all been convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between August 1 and 6.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Michael Satterthwaite: aged 40, of Kilton Place, Pitsmoor, carried a pocket knife in a public place without lawful authority, four months in prison suspended for 12 months, £207 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.
Malcolm Wells: aged 60, of Atherston Close, Handsworth, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 fine, £335 costs.
Robert Andrew Foster: aged 27, of HMP Marshgate, Doncatser, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 fine, £285 costs.
Genadijus Klimcenkov: aged 25, of Sandtoft Road, Belton, Doncaster, drink driving, £150 fine, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Adam Ricky Seward: aged 33, of no fixed address, criminal damage, assault by beating, 20 weeks in prison, £120 compensation, restraining order imposed.
Matthew Lee Buxton: aged 33, of Tollgate Court, Burngreave, theft, criminal damage, possession of a cannabis bush, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £70 compensation, order for the destruction of the cannabis bush.
Hamza Hussain: aged 19, of no fixed address, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.
Lee Rice: aged 34, of Oak Meadows, East Dene, Rotherham, theft, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £176 compensation.
Donna Smith: aged 48, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 18 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Ben Archer: aged 21, of Calladine Way, Swinton, Rotherham, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.
Jessica Sharron Cartledge: aged 28, of Cross Hill, Ecclesfield, arson, £300 fine, £300 compensation, £115 costs.
Ben James Loukes: aged 27, of Herries Avenue, Firth Park, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, drink driving, £215 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.
Jonathan Froggatt: aged 29, of Chapel Close, Clowne, Chesterfield, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, restraining order imposed, £350 fine, £115 costs.
Gallal Mohammed Nasser: aged 40, of Hinde Street, Burngreave, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 12 weeks in prison, £115 compensation.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Jason Pearce: aged 48, of Hartley Brook Avenue, Shiregreen, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Abdulrahman Saleh: aged 22, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.
Michael Spink: aged 56, of Vicarage Crescent, Grenoside, drink driving, £250 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.
Mohammed Ali: aged 22, of Earl Marshal Road, Burngreave, driving without insurance, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Genna Bridges: aged 19, of Cox Road, Hillsborough, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker, assaulted a detention officer acting in their function as an emergency worker, drunk and disorderly, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £600 compensation.
Kevin Hall: aged 18, of Moorgate Street, Boston Castle, Rotherham, assault by beating, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
David Stewart: aged 72, of Wellgate House, Lillian Street, Wellgate, Rotherham, persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to South Yorkshire Police, persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to Rotherham Borough Council, persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to Yorkshire Ambulance Service, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.
Matthew Sullivan: aged 38, of St Ann's Road, Rotherham East, Rotherham, assault by beating, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £300 compensation, £385 costs.
Ashley Carl Hobson: aged 37, of Holgate Road, Southey, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £30 compensation, £85 costs.
Rhys Matthew Thirlwell: aged 37, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, two months in prison, £125 compensation.
Christoper Allsop: aged 32, of Woodhouse Crescent, Beighton, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £447 compensation.
Lorna Learlin McDonald: aged 56, of no fixed address, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Liam Battle: aged 23, of Deerlands Avenue, Firth Park, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful behaviour would be used against them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs.
Jamie Quinn: aged 20, of Wordsworth Drive, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 compensation, £85 costs.
Mark Jason Birch: aged 44, of Longley Avenue West, Longley, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £160 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Michael Kenneth Marshall: aged 71, of Hard Lane, Kiveton Park, Rotherham, driving while unfit to do so through drink, £150 fine, £230 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.