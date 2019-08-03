These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated

Victoria Fitzgerald: aged 31, of Victoria Road ,Broomhill, assault by beating, £120 fine, £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge.Jake Peter Furniss: aged 31, of Deer Park Road, Stannington, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge.David Henry Bradley: aged 19, of Knutton Crescent, Southey, obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty, conditional discharge, £50 compensation, £150 costs.Hali Duale: aged 51, of Gaunt Road, Gleadless Valley, driving without insurance, six months driving disqualification, £200 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge.Scott Green: aged 44, of Norman Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, damage to property, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation, restraining order, £200 fine, £85 costs.Nicholas Anthony Dowse: aged 30, of Endcliffe Vale Road, Fulwood, assault by beating, conditional discharge, £85 costs, £25 victim surcharge.Faisal Rahman: aged 31, of White Lane, Birley, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, six points on licence, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge.Wayne Smith: aged 40, of no fixed abode, failure to comply with a community requirement for theft, driving while disqualified and interfering with a motor vehicle, 16 weeks prison sentence imposed.Chelsea Bowling: aged 25, of Symons Crescent, Firth Park, damage to property, two offences of assaulting a police constable in the execution of their duty, breach of a conditional discharge for damage, community order, rehabilitation requirement, £800 compensation.Jordan Anthony Jennings: aged 29, of Waterslacks Road, Woodhouse, failure to comply with a community order for assault by beating, 20 weeks prison sentence suspended for 18 months, accredited programme requirement.Jonathan Mangham: aged 34, of Town Lane, Wingfield, Rotherham, four counts of theft, breach of a conditional discharge and community order for theft, 24 weeks prison sentence, original community order revoked.Mary Price, aged 31, of Greenland Way, Darnall, obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty, driving without insurance, test certificate and appropriate licence, and while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, 18 month driving disqualification, £80 fine, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge.Raymond Tasker: aged 48, of Deightonby Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident five points on licence, £380 fine, £85 costs, £38 victim surcharge.Fablano Gregory, of 28, of Adkins Road, Southey, driving without insurance, six months driving disqualification, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge.James Parkes: aged 34, of no fixed abode, interference with a motor vehicle, possession of spice, breach of a suspended sentence order for theft and failing to surrender, 22 weeks prison sentence and £122 victim surcharge.

Jordan Dunn: aged 27, of Doncaster Road, Dalton, Rotherham, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 compensation, £85 costs.

Jason Dean Fisher: aged 30, of Guest Place, Broom, Rotherham, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £30 compensation, £85 costs.

Mohamed Asad Saleh Mohamed: aged 38, of Rossington Road, Broomhill, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Rukhsana Zaman: aged 53, of Wellgate Mount, Clifton, Rotherham, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Saad Arshad: aged 37, of Far Lane, East Dene, breach of restraining order, £80 fine, £117 costs.

Ray Junior Eggleton: aged 30, of Batemoor Road, Beauchief, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 24 weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Jack Thomas: aged 20, of Donovan Road, Southey, criminal damage, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Kudzayishe Clarah Zambe: aged 25, of Ferham Close, Meadowbank, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £170 costs.

Kevin Alan Clarke: aged 37, of Moorthorpe Green, Owlthorpe, criminal damage, assault by beating, £300 fine, £180 costs.

John Bagnall: aged 57, of Studmoor Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £229 compensation.

Miroslav Gajdos: aged 42, of Sherwood Crescent, Clifton, Rotherham, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, drunk and disorderly, three months in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the lock knife.

Richard Paul Walmsley: aged 45, of Victoria Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to surrender to court, community order, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £165 compensation.

Jamie Costandi: aged 26, of Shortbrook Drive, Westfield, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £30 fine.

Jordan Alexander Churchill: aged 33, of Tipton Street, Shiregreen, driving without insurance, failed to comply with a test for cannabis and cocaine, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, failed to surrender to custody, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, two weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.