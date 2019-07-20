These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Samantha Gerrard: aged 30, of Ferham Close, Meadowbank, Rotherham, theft, criminal damage, attempted theft, breach of criminal behaviour order, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £219.50 compensation.

Karl Steven Horsfield: aged 31, of Kingswood Crescent, Hoyland, Barnsley, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine, £252 compensation.

Ian David Morton: aged 35, of Wordsworth Crescent, Parson Cross, harassment, possession of a class B drug, community order made, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Wayne Anthony Pemberton: aged 42, of Deer Park Road, Stannington, sent text messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, drunk and disorderly, £175 fine, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Craig Russell Daley: aged 31, of Plowright Mount, Glaeadless Valley, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Kardo Khalid: aged 40, of Greenland Court, Darnall, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £150 fine.

Stuart Neil Davies: aged 41, of Jackson Street, Cudworth, Barnsley, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, nine weeks and 84 days in prison, £150 compensation.

Richard Michael Ferrie: aged 43, of Brightmore Drive, Walkley, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £45 costs.

Tressider Duncan: aged 35, of Honeysuckle Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, drink driving, £80 fine, £30 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Christopher Comiskey: aged 27, of Badger Road, Woodhouse, criminal damage, breach of restraining order, failed to surrender to custody, 18 weeks in prison.

Kyle Fell: aged 28, of Brecks Lane, Sitwell, Rotherham, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress, £80 fine, £72 costs.

Jonathan Cousins: aged 42, of Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, £500 fine, £135 costs, five points on driving licence.

Dean Heritage: aged 37, of Elmsdale, Worsbrough, Barnsley, driving while using a mobile phone, £300 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Veronica Chappell: aged 86, of Westover Road, Crookes, failed to comply with a red light, driving without a licence, £200 fine, £30 costs, three points on driving licence.

Liam Hancock: aged 27, of Caperns Road, North Anston, Rotherham, failed to give information about the identity of a driver to the police, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Stephen Paul Womack: aged 62, of Church Street, Bawtry, Doncaster, failed to give information about the identity of a driver to the police, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Aron Hary Baker: aged 25, of Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham, carried a large kitchen knife in public without lawful authority, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 34 weeks in prison, £122 costs, order for the knife to be destroyed.

Thomas Jon Evison: aged 30, of Woolley Wood Road, Shiregreem, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Mark Anthony Maloney: aged 36, of Skelton Way, Woodhouse, breach of restraining order, criminal damage,12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £167 costs.

Adrian Aldridge: aged 47, of Swale Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, breach of domestic violence protection order, £40 fine, £32 costs.

Nicole Hoyland: aged 22, of Glenholme Road, Richmond, theft, £150 fine, £100 compensation, £115 costs.

Neil Brian Wilton: aged 43, of Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, Rotherham, harassment in an aggravated incident on the basis of sexual orientation, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £735 costs.

Mohammed Hussein: aged 30, of Cavendish Court, City Centre, failed to provide a specimen of breath, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £385 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Christopher Cox: aged 43, of Masbrough Street, Rotherham West, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Sean Cramer: aged 48, of Park Grange Rise, Arbourthorne, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, restraining order imposed, £80 compensation, £105 costs.

Zubair Hussain: aged 36, of Wharncliffe Hill, Town Centre, Rotherham, criminal damage, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, £125 compensation.

Robert Jackson: aged 28, of Croft Road, Stannington, drink driving, £346 fine, £119 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.