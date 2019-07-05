These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court
The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between June 28 and July 1.
Sheffield
Addresses Sheffield unless stated.
John Whyte: aged 55, of Burgoyne Road, Walkley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.
Paul Andrew Duke: aged 39, of Bakers Field Court, Herringthorpe, criminal damage, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £85 costs.
Darren Morton: aged 51, of no fixed address, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 18 weeks in prison.
Matthew John Spaven: aged 22, of Kirkstone Road, Walkley, without lawful authority were present on premises of an Academy school and caused a nuisance or disturbance, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.
Kieran George Calvin: aged 31, of Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, possession of a class B drug, failed to provide a specimen of blood, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £320 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, order for the destruction of the drug.
Lee Wragg: aged 43, of Cemetary Road, Nether Edge, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, attempted theft, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, £115 costs.
Shane Lee: aged 23, of Moorgate Road, Boston Castle, Rotherham, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.
Zach O’Brien: aged 24, of Saxon Lee Court, Manor, assault by beating, restraining order imposed, £100 fine, £230 costs.
John Desmond Byrne: aged 57, of Tannery Close, Woodhouse, failed to an initial attend assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug, failed to surrender to custody, £40 fine, £30 costs.
Vincent Harvey: aged 41, of Fishponds Road West, Richmond, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £1,000 compensation.
Scott David Ridgeway: aged 34, of Brampton, Barnsley, assault by beating, theft, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 fine, order for the destruction of the drug.
Basraa Ahmed: aged 33, of Sharrow Street, Nether Edge, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, £40 fine, £30 costs.
Brent Bierton: aged 20, of Osbert Drive, Thurcroft, Rotherham, theft, assault in a racially aggravated incident, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them in a racially aggravated incident, criminal damage, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £182 compensation.
Michal Chwalczuk: aged 21, of Chapel Street, Ardsley, produced a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Adam Hopkinson: aged 25, of Hall Road, Handsworth, drug driving, £225 fine, £130 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
David Lee West: aged 43, of Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, produced a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Kriss Botham: aged 38, of Rossington Road, Broomhill, theft, failed to surrender to custody, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, £500 compensation.
Daryl Timothy Casey: aged 30, of Morrison Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £130 costs.
Terry Armitage: aged 32, of Chapel Lane, Carlton, Barnsley, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £375 fine, £122 costs, six points on driving licence.
Adam Colin Hardisty: aged 18, of Nettle Croft, Tickhill, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failed to stop when required to so by a constable in uniform, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Ben Arron Padley: aged 26, of Jardine Close, Shiregreen, driving without due care and attention, £220 fine, £115 costs, four points on driving licence.
Joseph Bingham: aged 29, of Becket Crescent, Beauchief, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.
Paul Binns: aged 27, of Rolleston Road, Firth Park, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Igor Mizigar: aged 19, of Wansfell Road, Shiregreen, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Vusimuzi Ndlovu: aged 46, of Edenhall Road, Arbourthorne, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.
Nkani Mliswa: aged 45, of Fircroft Road, Shiregreen, driving without due care and attention, £150 fine, £430 costs, four points on driving licence.
Ann Watson: aged 66, of Constable Close, Flanderwell, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.
Thomas Pinder: aged 24, of Vickers Road, High Green, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £100 fine, £85 costs.
Mark Stephen Waller: aged 31, of Langdon Street, London Road, Nether Edge, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine, £50 costs.
Nathan Dodd: aged 21, of Mansfield Road, Intake, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £200 fine, £85 costs.
Joseph Daniel Gordon: aged 18, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless, without lawful authority carried a large hunting bowie knife in a public place, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.