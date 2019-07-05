These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between June 28 and July 1.

By Reader Letter
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 06:00
Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated.

John Whyte: aged 55, of Burgoyne Road, Walkley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.

Paul Andrew Duke: aged 39, of Bakers Field Court, Herringthorpe, criminal damage, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Darren Morton: aged 51, of no fixed address, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 18 weeks in prison.

Matthew John Spaven: aged 22, of Kirkstone Road, Walkley, without lawful authority were present on premises of an Academy school and caused a nuisance or disturbance, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Kieran George Calvin: aged 31, of Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, possession of a class B drug, failed to provide a specimen of blood, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £320 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, order for the destruction of the drug.

Lee Wragg: aged 43, of Cemetary Road, Nether Edge, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, attempted theft, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, £115 costs.

Shane Lee: aged 23, of Moorgate Road, Boston Castle, Rotherham, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Zach O’Brien: aged 24, of Saxon Lee Court, Manor, assault by beating, restraining order imposed, £100 fine, £230 costs.

John Desmond Byrne: aged 57, of Tannery Close, Woodhouse, failed to an initial attend assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug, failed to surrender to custody, £40 fine, £30 costs.

Vincent Harvey: aged 41, of Fishponds Road West, Richmond, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £1,000 compensation.

Scott David Ridgeway: aged 34, of Brampton, Barnsley, assault by beating, theft, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 fine, order for the destruction of the drug.

Basraa Ahmed: aged 33, of Sharrow Street, Nether Edge, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, £40 fine, £30 costs.

Brent Bierton: aged 20, of Osbert Drive, Thurcroft, Rotherham, theft, assault in a racially aggravated incident, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them in a racially aggravated incident, criminal damage, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £182 compensation.

Michal Chwalczuk: aged 21, of Chapel Street, Ardsley, produced a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Adam Hopkinson: aged 25, of Hall Road, Handsworth, drug driving, £225 fine, £130 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

David Lee West: aged 43, of Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, produced a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Kriss Botham: aged 38, of Rossington Road, Broomhill, theft, failed to surrender to custody, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, £500 compensation.

Daryl Timothy Casey: aged 30, of Morrison Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £130 costs.

Terry Armitage: aged 32, of Chapel Lane, Carlton, Barnsley, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £375 fine, £122 costs, six points on driving licence.

Adam Colin Hardisty: aged 18, of Nettle Croft, Tickhill, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failed to stop when required to so by a constable in uniform, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Ben Arron Padley: aged 26, of Jardine Close, Shiregreen, driving without due care and attention, £220 fine, £115 costs, four points on driving licence.

Joseph Bingham: aged 29, of Becket Crescent, Beauchief, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Paul Binns: aged 27, of Rolleston Road, Firth Park, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Igor Mizigar: aged 19, of Wansfell Road, Shiregreen, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Vusimuzi Ndlovu: aged 46, of Edenhall Road, Arbourthorne, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Nkani Mliswa: aged 45, of Fircroft Road, Shiregreen, driving without due care and attention, £150 fine, £430 costs, four points on driving licence.

Ann Watson: aged 66, of Constable Close, Flanderwell, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Thomas Pinder: aged 24, of Vickers Road, High Green, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £100 fine, £85 costs.

Mark Stephen Waller: aged 31, of Langdon Street, London Road, Nether Edge, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine, £50 costs.

Nathan Dodd: aged 21, of Mansfield Road, Intake, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £200 fine, £85 costs.

Joseph Daniel Gordon: aged 18, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless, without lawful authority carried a large hunting bowie knife in a public place, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.