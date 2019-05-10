These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between April 30 and May 2.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless ostated.

Matthew Bycroft: aged 28, of Ronksley Road, Shiregreen, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Sean Ronald Evans: aged 36, of Woodland Drive, Birley, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £115 fine, £85 costs.

Reza Ghollampoor: aged 36, of City Road, Manor Castle, theft, community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Christian David Mansell: aged 43, of Shortbrook Drive, Mosborough, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £53 compensation, £85 costs.

Alan Raymond Jones: aged 47, of Martin Street, Walkley, theft, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Mark Jason Birch: aged 43, of Longley Avenue West, Longley, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop when asked to do so by a police constable in uniform, £180 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Daniel Charnock: aged 30, of Arundel Avenue, Dalton, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs.

Dean Holt: aged 43, of Colleridge Gardens, Darnall, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 costs.

Samantha Jameson: aged 36, of Stainmore Avenue, Arbourthorne, drink driving, £329 fine, £117 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Royston Mandel Johnson: aged 35, of Foxwood Road, Richmond, drug driving, possession of a class B drug, £420 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, order for the destruction of the drug.

Gareth Myers: aged 28, of Roberts Avenue, Conisbrough, Doncaster, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Alison Ward: aged 48, of Rotherham Road, Laughton Common, Rotherham, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Andrew James Austin: aged 32, of Richmond Hall Road, Richmond, fraud, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

Neil Broom: aged 31, of Westgate, Boston Castle, Rotherham, assaulted a police officer in their function as an emergency worker, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation.

Joshua Winnard: aged 21, of Montague Avenue, Conisbrough, Doncaster, carried a machete in a public place without lawful authority, possession of a class A drug, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order made to deprive the defendant of his rights in machete, order for the destruction of the drug.

Jamie William Graves: aged 38, of Dene Crescent, East Dene, Rotherham, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £120 costs.

Gerard Christopher Maughan: aged 51, of Grimesthorpe Road, Grimesthorpe, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Mohammed Muftah: aged 27, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, £180 fine, £330 costs.

Peter Kandrac: aged 33, of Whiteways Grove, Burngreave, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months.

Yasmina Miriam Khan: aged 38, of Firshill Crescent, Burngreave, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs.

Drew Jeagger: aged 32, of Beresford Road, Maltby, Rotherham, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, , £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months.

David Schofield: aged 42, of Deerlands Avenue, Firth Park, theft, carried a small blue lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, assault by beating, 16 weeks in prison, £85 compensation.

Andrew Hamill: aged 41, of Cockayne Place, Meersbrook, breach of non-molestation order, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Cameron Reece Worsley: aged 20, of Manor Place, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Natalie Bailey: aged 34, of St Aidan’s Way, Arbourthorne, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £95 compensation, £105 costs.

Julie Dyer: aged 56, of Gibbons Walk, Gleadless Valley, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £250 compensation.

Emma Grayson: aged 21, of Shenstone Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, criminal damage, £80 fine, £150 compensation.

Shaun Marshall: aged 35, of Cherry Tree Drive, Killamarsh, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Seta Sinkala: aged 30, of Brimmesfield Close, Arbourthorne, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Joe Toone: aged 29, of High Street. Ecclesfield, drink driving, £360 fine, £121 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Barry Gray: aged 23, of St Withold Avenue, Thurcroft, Rotherham, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Claire James: aged 35, of Noehill Road, Manor Castle, assault, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Scott Powell: aged 42, of Cowper Crescent, Southey, theft, had articles for use in connection with a theft when not at home, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £1,122 compensation, order for the destruction of the de-tager and the pliers.