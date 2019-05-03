These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between April 23 and 26.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Nathan Burke: aged 21, of Maltravers Road, Wybourn, criminal damage, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, three months in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £3,000 compensation.

Ryan Ashley Lee Penn: aged 26, of no fixed address, assault by beating, possession of a class B drug, six weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Lewis Jay-K Jackson Ball: aged 18, of Wincobank Avenue, Firth Park, took a vehicle without consent and while the vehicle was taken it was driven dangerously, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Darren Greenwood: aged 47, of Spring Walk, Winchester Court, Rotherham, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, breach of restraining order, theft, 26 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Aaron Frederick Hill: aged 30, of Silkstone Crescent, Birley, criminal damage, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Simon Christopher Holden: aged 37, of Doncaster Road, East Dene, Rotherham, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Rami Nazzal: aged 38, of Clarkehouse Road, Broomhill, driving using a hand-held telephone, £40 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Claudiu Nechita: aged 24, of Lowther Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Paul Attwell: aged 45, of Waterslacks Road, Woodhouse, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine.

Tyrell Rose: aged 22, of no fixed address, criminal damage, possession of a class B drug, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Nicky Shaw: aged 33, of Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, theft, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Raimundas Gelgota: aged 32, of Hereford Road, Wheatlety, Doncaster, driving using a hand-held telephone, driving without insurance, £500 fine, £122 costs, six points on driving licence.

Anthony Alan Marcus Sumner: aged 40, of Normancroft Drive, Castlebeck, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £91.25 compensation, £85 costs.

Nathan Edgar: aged 20, of Coppice Avenue, Redbrook, Barnsley, driving while unfit to do so via drugs, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jumon Rahman: aged 21, of Kirkstead Gardens, Woodhouse, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Zaki Zahid: aged 25, of Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, failed to provide a specimen of breath, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Jack Lawrence Brooke: aged 28, of Leader Court, Hillsborough, drink driving, £350 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Philip Clayton: aged 61, of Westminster Avenue, Fulwood, harassment, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £65 costs.

Cherelle Levi Parkinson: aged 21, of Elm Grove, Greasbrough, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £60 costs.

Stephen James Sampson: aged 29, of Charlton Hill Rise, Chapeltown, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Bradley Tyler: aged 18, of Homestead Road, Handsworth, drug driving, £220 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Nathan Hawkins: aged 36, of High Street, Billingley, Barnsley, refused to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable acting in the execution of their duty, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Kyle Bradshaw: aged 32, of Kinnaird Avenue, Shiregreen, breach of a domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Joshua Bradshaw: aged 22, of Emerson Crescent, Firth Park, criminal damage, made a phone call which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £110 compensation, £100 costs.

Oliver Barrett: aged 25, of Lodge Lane, Aston, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £250 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Senait Yemane Bekurtison: aged 35, of Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, driving without insurance, £170 fine, £30 costs, six points on driving licence.

Paul Binns: aged 27, of Rolleston Road, Firth Park, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on licence.

Rodney Burbeary: aged 56, of Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, failed to give police information regarding the identity of a driver of a vehicle, £660 fine, £151 costs.

Dylan Chrimes: aged 18, of Glamis Road, Intake, Doncaster, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Stephen Davies: aged 44, of Longfellow Drive, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Kelly Davis: aged 27, of Olive Close, Swallownest, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Joshua Ellis: aged 24, of Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.