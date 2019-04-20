These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between April 9 and 11.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Jackie Burrows: aged 39, of Lilac Road, High Wincobank, theft, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Michael John Rowley: aged 28, of Victoria Street, City Centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £10 fine.

James Richard Senior: aged 41, of Cockerham Lane, Old Town, Barnsley, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Lee Fuller: aged 47, of Cross Street, Woodhouse, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause another harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause another harassment, alarm or distress, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £235 costs.

Lee John White: aged 32, of Waverley Avenue, Kiveton Park, Rotherham, theft, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Craig Elliot-Walker: aged 39, of Brampton Avenue, Thurcroft, Rotherham, assault, discharged conditionally for 18 months, restraining order imposed, £105 costs.

Daniel James Parkin: aged 35, of HMP Doncaster, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, or disposal of stolen goods, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £120 compensation.

Andrew Peter Coleman: aged 34, of Thornton Street, Kimberworth, took a vehicle without consent and causes damage to the vehicle, driving without a licence, drink driving, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Roy Anthony Turner: aged 45, of Dunella Road, Hillsborough, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause another harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Jan Holub: aged 18, of Denman Street, Eastwood, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £409 compensation.

Jamie Witham: aged 29, of Oxford Street. Upperthorpe, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Nadeem Arif: aged 30, of Avondale Road, Masbrough, Rotherham, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Charlotte Edwards: aged 38, of Hardwicke Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £70 costs.

Gareth Marshall: aged 33, of Elm Crescent, Mosborough, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Jason David Glover: aged 51, of Southey Avenue, Longley, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Adam Irwin: aged 29, of St Marys Road, Tickhill, Doncaster, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order, £300 compensation, £115 costs.

Christopher Keenan: aged 31, of Tickhill Road, Maltby, Rotherham, criminal damage, breach of restraining order, £300 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Philip John Maycock: aged 43, of Thatch Place, Wingfield, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £170 costs.

Marcus Antonio Ned: aged 30, of Palm Street, Walkley, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of a class B drug, failed to provide a specimen of blood, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years, order for the destruction of the drug.

Eromosele Itua: aged 33, of Norgreave Way, Halfway, driving without insurance, £50 fine, £70 costs, six points on driving licence.

Mohamed Abdul Maliq: aged 44, of Wickersley Road, Broom, Rotherham, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle to the police, £500 fine, £650 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Tomasz Kocik: aged 43, of Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Luke Declan Williams: aged 24, of East Glade Close, Birley, criminal damage, £100 fine, £200 compensation, £115 costs.

Matthew Makey: aged 40, of Boynton Road, Shirecliffe, theft, community order, unpaid work requirement, £1,000 compensation, £85 costs.

Stacey Lees: aged 27, of Manor Park Crescent, Manor Park, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

Cherie Naylor: aged 29, of Circle Close, Manor Castle, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

Michaela Naylor: aged 26, of Fishponds Road West, Richmond, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

Peter Eisner: aged 64, of Elm Gardens, Broomhill, harassment, £600 fine, £145 costs.

Richard Stephen Brown: aged 51, of Simmonite Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, assaulted a police sergeant acting in their function as an emergency worker, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £75 compensation, £170 costs.

Jonathan Campbell: aged 33, of Concord Road, Shiregreen, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, £225 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Joao Galinha: aged 44, of Cresswell Road, Darnall, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, drug driving, £120 fine, £70 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Ricky Robert Harrap: aged 36, of Birley Spa Lane, Beighton, carried a metal baseball bat in a public place without lawful authority, £500 fine, £135 costs.