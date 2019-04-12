These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between April 3 and 5.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Reimond Statovci: aged 23, of South Street, Park Hill, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Akiyal Hussain: aged 26, of Meadow Bank Road, Kimberworth, Rottherham, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty, possession of a class B drug, carried a knuckle duster in a public place without lawful authority, driving while unfit to drive through drugs, £120 compensation, £250 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, order for the destruction of the knuckle duster, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Lloyd Pattison: aged 29, of Becknell Road, Brampton, Barnsley, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable, drink driving, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Daniel Irons: aged 30, of Manor Park Crescent, Manor Castle, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal of stolen goods, 14 days in prison, £660 fine, £261 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Sophie Lauren Palmer: aged 25, of Alport Avenue, Birley, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Kamran Kerr: aged 27, of Wilfred Drive, Darnall, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £20 fine, £40 costs.

Samuel Barker: aged 36, of Bevin Court Hostel, Beighton Road, Woodhouse, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £274 compensation.

Craig Foulstone: aged 52, of Hollinsend Road, Gleadless, harassment, criminal damage, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £735 costs.

Jason Robert Galloway: aged 47, of Carwood Way, Pitsmoor, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, £40 fine, £70 costs.

Jake Anthony Crowder: aged 22, of Gresley Road, Lowedges, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Maros Makula: aged 27, of Hinde House Lane, Burngreave,carried a knife in a public place without lawful authority, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, six months in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £200 costs, six points on driving licence.

Leon Waite: aged 21, of Denholme Close, Burngreave, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, drug driving, £160 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Brett Wassell: aged 37, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £170 costs.

Carolyn Elizabeth Baker: aged 45, of Lowedges Road, Lowedges, criminal damage, £100 fine, £150 compensation, £115 costs.

Mark Gaughan: aged 33, of Coleridge Road, East Dene, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, assaulted a police constable acting in their functions as an emergency worker, assaulted a civilian detention officer acting in their functions as an emergency worker, £100 compensation, £115 costs, £300 fine.

Shelley Haddock: aged 38, of Grange Road, Beighton, fraud, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Simone Kent: aged 25, of Adkins Drive, Southey, criminal damage, £100 fine, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Ashley James Nembard: aged 34, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £70 costs.

Scott Francis Richardson: aged 31, of Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £40 fine, £70 costs.

Phillip Steven Taylor: aged 39, of Fane Crescent, Swallownest, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

John William Farnell: aged 27, of Follett Road, Shiregreen, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, driving without a licence, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for four years.

Rachel Middleton: aged 35, of St John's Road, Park Hill, criminal damage, community order, mental health treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Geraldine Sharon Hall: aged 63, of Wheldrake Road, Burngreave, assaulted a police constable acting in their functions as an emergency worker, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Tariq Mehmood: aged 51, of Earl Marshal Road, Burngreave, driving without due care and attention, driving a vehicle when they were in such a position that they could not be in proper control of that vehicle, £216 fine, £210 costs, six points on driving licence.

Jamie Stephen Rose: aged 40, of Gell Street, City Centre, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £10 fine.

Michelle Dyson: aged 49, of Fort Hill Road, Shiregreen, drink driving, £315 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Ryan Anthony Nickson: aged 22, of Longlands Avenue, Kiveton Park, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Steven George Pell: aged 36, of Southey Crescent, Parson Cross, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance,16 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Mohammed Amini: aged 36, of no fixed address, theft, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Adrian Patrick Buckley: aged 50, of Hounsfield Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity order, £140 costs.

Mohammed Alam: aged 46, of Elliott Court, Town Centre, Rotherham, theft, three months in prison suspended for 12 weeks, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.