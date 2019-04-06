These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between March 26 and 30.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Kirongozi Botshila: aged 48, of Derby Street, Arbourthorne, theft, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Harvey Currie: aged 19, of Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Jason Shipstone aged 26, of Loosemore Drive, Arbourthorne, criminal damage, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation.

Jimmy Moorhouse: aged 24, of Weakland Crescent, Birley, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 costs.

Ainsley Webster: aged 26, of Blakeney Road, Crookes, production of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Nasar Khan Mohammed: aged 44, of White Thorns Drive, Beauchieff, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, fraud, £60 fine, £40 costs, £28 compensation.

Lee Barry Bishop: aged 30, of West View Lane, Dore, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to stop at the scene of an accident and give name and address to another driver, took a vehicle without consent and committed dangerous driving before the vehicle was recovered, 26 weeks in prison, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for four years, £115 costs.

Katrina Rebecca Dixon: aged 34, of Southend Road, Manor Castle, theft, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Hamilton Docta: aged 29, of North Quadrant, Firth Park, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 22 weeks in prison, £390 compensation.

Ashley West: aged 21, of Highgate Lane, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, driving without due care and attention, £440 fine, £129 costs, five points on driving licence.

Richard Hanko: aged 19, of Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front offside, front nearside and rear nearside wheel of the vehicle were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm, £300 fine, £115 costs, seven points on driving licence.

Thomas Skelton: aged 35, of High Street, Dore, driving without due care and attention, £200 fine, £115 costs, five points on driving licence.

Jade Cally Williams: aged 29, of Framlingham Road, Arbourthorne, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £150 compensation, £115 costs.

Joanne Glasby: aged 50, of Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, Rotherham, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, removed the whole or part of a dog's tail for a purpose otherwise than for the animal's medical treatment, community order, unpaid work requirement, £685 costs, disqualified from keeping any dog for five years.

Wayne Glasby: aged 37, of Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, Rotherham, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, removed the whole or part of a dog's tail for a purpose otherwise than for the animal's medical treatment, community order, unpaid work requirement, £685 costs, disqualified from keeping any dog for five years.

Bradley John Dale: aged 24, of Providence Road, Walkley, driving without due care and attention, £120 fine, £115 costs, four points on driving licence.

Darren Lee Flynn: aged 35, of Hastilar Road South, Richmond, theft, 28 days in prison, £115 costs.

Robert Brown: aged 52, of Victoria Road, Beighton, assault by beating, criminal damage, 13 weeks in prison suspended for two years, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 costs, £175 compensation.

Mindaugas Jurenas: aged 30, of Lowfield Farm Close, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Barnsley, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £180 costs.

Damien Nos: aged 38, of Lordens Hill, Dinnington, Rotherham, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Neil Broom: aged 31, of Lighthouse Homes, Westgate, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Geanina Felicia Dudulea: aged 27, of Porter Brook View, Broomhill, drug driving, £230 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Roy Colin Holmes: aged 55, of Beaufort Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, breach of restraining order, £200 fine, £115 costs.

Sean Howson: aged 26, of Moor Crescent, Mosborough, drink driving, £350 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Nabil Hussain: aged 27, of Stafford Road, Manor Castle, driving while unfit to drive through drugs, £270 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Ainkaran Paransothy: aged 41, of Oakwell Vale, Town Centre, Barnsley, drink driving, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Gary Wayland: aged 54, of Richmond Park Avenue, Woodhouse, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Hammad Nadeem Yunus: aged 18, of Doncaster Road, East Dene, Rotherham, possession of a class B drug, drug driving, £165 fine, £70 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, order for the destruction of the drug,

Samuel Stephen Hall: aged 19, of Fairleigh, Manor Castle, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, assaulted a police officer acting in their functions as an emergency worker, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £180 fine, £170 costs.

Emma Rule: aged 30, of Ashford Lane, Bakewell, Derbyshire, drink driving, £120 fine, £30 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.