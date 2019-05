Police website police.uk releases figures every couple of months which show the latest crime statistics for every area. This month, police have issued crime stats for February 2019 - the latest available - and this is what they show.

1. Snig Hill 6 cases of antisocial behaviour reported on or near this street.

2. Whiteways Close 5 cases of antisocial behaviour reported on or near this street.

3. Rockingham Street 4 cases of antisocial behaviour reported on or near this street.

4. Carver Street 5 cases of antisocial behaviour reported on or near this street.

