Figures from Police UK have been divided into 70 areas of the city, showing how many offences were recorded for ‘possession of weapon’ incidents.

And we have listed the worst 20 places in Sheffield for that crime in the gallery below, taken from the figures from the period from March 2024 until February 2025.

In each case, the figure used for the ranking is the number of incidents per 1,000 residents in that neighbourhood. We have also included the overall number of incidents in that area.

The 20 neighbourhoods with the most incidents are listed in the gallery below. The area with the largest number is listed last.

The type of weapon is not specified in the figures, so could include guns or knives, or other weapons.

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Worst places for people carrying weapons The 20 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the worst figures for people caught carrying weapons. Picture shows police in Barkers Pool. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge - 20th 20th: Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge had 2.0 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of a weapon per 1,000 residents and a total of 12 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Batemoor & Jordanthorpe - 19th 19th: Batemoor & Jordanthorpe had 2.0 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of a weapon per 1,000 residents and a total of 13 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Southey Green West - 18th 18th: Southey Green West had 2.0 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of a weapon per 1,000 residents and a total of 18 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales