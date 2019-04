The figures are taken from the police.uk website and are based on the crimes reported in February 2019. These are the latest figures available. Here is the list of the streets with the most shoplifting crimes reported on them or nearby.

1. Little London Place 12 reports of shoplifting on or near to this street. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Cross Street 3 reports of shoplifting on or near to this street. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Fargate 14 reports of shoplifting on or near to this street. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Carver Street 6 reports of shoplifting on or near this street. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more