These are some of the most shocking crimes to have taken place on Sheffield railways

These are some of the shocking crimes that have been reported on Sheffield railways according to latest British Transport Police figures.

Sheffield is the railway station with the second-highest level of reported crime in Yorkshire, and crimes have also been reported at other stations within the Sheffield area.

By Lloyd Bent
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 11:12

These are some of the most shocking crimes to be reported at the station, according to data gathered by the JPImedia Investigations Team from British Transport Police. The data covers crimes reported at the station between January 2014 and February 2019. Crime is often reported at terminus stations on routes, so the crimes listed here could have taken place at the stations themselves, or on the trains or the railway itself.

1. Having An Article With Blade Or Point In Public Place

A report was made at Sheffield station of a person carrying a blade on November 15 last year. Nobody was ever prosecuted.

2. Rape Of A Male Aged 16 And Over

A report of a rape of a man over the age of 16 was made at Sheffield railway station on July 14 last year. The investigation is complete and no suspect was identified.

3. Sexual Assault On A Female Child Under 13

A sexual assault on a child was reported at Meadowhall Interchange on June 14 2016. A suspect was identified by nobody was prosecuted due to evidential difficulties.

4. Bomb Hoax - Communicating False Information Alleging Presence Of Bomb

A bomb hoax was reported at Sheffield station on July 31 2017, however no suspect was ever identified.

