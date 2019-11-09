These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The following have all been convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between October 31 and November 5.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Kyle Bagnall: aged 23, of Clifton Bank, Clifton, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation.
Omar Bahar: aged 31, of Machon Bank, Nether Edge, criminal damage, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £1 fine, £300 compensation, restraining order imposed.
Roger Byrne: aged 45, of Carter Lodge Walk, Beighton, failed to report an accident to the police, driving without due care and attention, £400 fine, £117 costs, six points on driving licence.
Soloman Elijah Gordon: aged 45, of Challoner Green, Westfield, drink driving, £180 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Michael Wilson: aged 72, of Meadowcroft, Whiston, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, building better relationships requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £175 costs.
Sarah Hill: aged 35, of Central Drive, Thurcroft, Rotherham, drink driving, £300 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Lesley Morgan: aged 28, of Brindley Crescent, Graves Park, assaulted a police officer acting in the function as their emergency worker by beating them, discharged conditionally for six months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Brett Watkin: aged 25, of The Square, Harley, Rotherham, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Joseph Dale Flint: aged 49, of Thornton Terrace, Kimberworth, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £21 costs.
John Hutchinson: aged 69, of Shenstone Road, Hillsborough, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.
Tony Potts: aged 37, of St Johns Road, Balby, Doncaster, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £160 fine, £70 compensation, £85 costs.
Sin Tsang: aged 28, of Ranmoor Gardens, Fulwood, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £100 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Sarvothayan Selvaratam: aged 32, of Nanny Marr Close, Darfield, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £180 fine, £650 costs, six points on driving licence.
Daniel Shepherd: aged 41, of Wilcox Green, Wingfield, Rotherham, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.
Abdirahman Dahir: aged 38, of Oxford Street, Walkley, assault, theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £185 costs.
Miroslav Kandrac: aged 27, of Vickers Road, Firth Park, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, £410 fine, £121 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Jonathon Andrew Richards: aged 36, of The Coppice, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, theft, 44 days in prison, £207 costs.
Tony Massey: aged 26, of Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, possession of a taser knuckle duster, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Tariq Aziz: aged 24, of Hastilar Road, Richmond, drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £80 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Mitchell Jack Elliott: aged 22, of Twickenham Close, Halfway, drug driving, £166 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Michael John Jones: aged 43, of Longley Crescent, Firth Park, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, possession of a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, order for the destruction of the drug.
Nicholas Parry: aged 47, of Fairbank View, Whiston, Rotherham, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, discharged conditionally for 24 months, £105 costs.
Stephen Robinson: aged 59, of Longley Hall Way, Longley, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £46 costs.
John Martin Roper: aged 64, of Cedar Drive, Killamarsh, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Timothy Wood: aged 31, of Rokeby Road, East Ecclesfield, drink driving, £283 fine, £117 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.
Ja'neal Dennis: aged 24, of Wensley Street, Burngreave, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £130 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Mohammed Ali Niwaz: aged 64, of Berners Road, Arbourthorne, driving without insurance, £80 fine, £72 costs, six points on driving licence.
Shaun Paul Woodhall: aged 37, of Westfield Road, Parkgate, Rotherham, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £80 fine, £72 costs, six points on driving licence.
Gary Wayland: aged 54, of Richmond Park Road, Richmond, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £44.98 compensation.
Adam Jinkinson: aged 29, of Crosslands Street, Swinton, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.
Peter Craig Scales: aged 39, of Princess Street, Rotherham West, Rotherham, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, must complete a respectful relationship duration programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.
Reece James McCandless: aged 28, of Stanwood Avenue, Stannington, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, £400 fine, £85 costs.