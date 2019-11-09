These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated

Kyle Bagnall: aged 23, of Clifton Bank, Clifton, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation.

Omar Bahar: aged 31, of Machon Bank, Nether Edge, criminal damage, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £1 fine, £300 compensation, restraining order imposed.

Roger Byrne: aged 45, of Carter Lodge Walk, Beighton, failed to report an accident to the police, driving without due care and attention, £400 fine, £117 costs, six points on driving licence.

Soloman Elijah Gordon: aged 45, of Challoner Green, Westfield, drink driving, £180 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Michael Wilson: aged 72, of Meadowcroft, Whiston, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, building better relationships requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £175 costs.

Sarah Hill: aged 35, of Central Drive, Thurcroft, Rotherham, drink driving, £300 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Lesley Morgan: aged 28, of Brindley Crescent, Graves Park, assaulted a police officer acting in the function as their emergency worker by beating them, discharged conditionally for six months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Brett Watkin: aged 25, of The Square, Harley, Rotherham, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Joseph Dale Flint: aged 49, of Thornton Terrace, Kimberworth, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £21 costs.

John Hutchinson: aged 69, of Shenstone Road, Hillsborough, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Tony Potts: aged 37, of St Johns Road, Balby, Doncaster, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £160 fine, £70 compensation, £85 costs.

Sin Tsang: aged 28, of Ranmoor Gardens, Fulwood, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £100 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Sarvothayan Selvaratam: aged 32, of Nanny Marr Close, Darfield, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £180 fine, £650 costs, six points on driving licence.

Daniel Shepherd: aged 41, of Wilcox Green, Wingfield, Rotherham, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Abdirahman Dahir: aged 38, of Oxford Street, Walkley, assault, theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £185 costs.

Miroslav Kandrac: aged 27, of Vickers Road, Firth Park, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, £410 fine, £121 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jonathon Andrew Richards: aged 36, of The Coppice, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, theft, 44 days in prison, £207 costs.

Tony Massey: aged 26, of Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, possession of a taser knuckle duster, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Tariq Aziz: aged 24, of Hastilar Road, Richmond, drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £80 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Mitchell Jack Elliott: aged 22, of Twickenham Close, Halfway, drug driving, £166 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Michael John Jones: aged 43, of Longley Crescent, Firth Park, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, possession of a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, order for the destruction of the drug.

Nicholas Parry: aged 47, of Fairbank View, Whiston, Rotherham, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, discharged conditionally for 24 months, £105 costs.

Stephen Robinson: aged 59, of Longley Hall Way, Longley, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £46 costs.

John Martin Roper: aged 64, of Cedar Drive, Killamarsh, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Timothy Wood: aged 31, of Rokeby Road, East Ecclesfield, drink driving, £283 fine, £117 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Ja'neal Dennis: aged 24, of Wensley Street, Burngreave, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £130 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Mohammed Ali Niwaz: aged 64, of Berners Road, Arbourthorne, driving without insurance, £80 fine, £72 costs, six points on driving licence.

Shaun Paul Woodhall: aged 37, of Westfield Road, Parkgate, Rotherham, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £80 fine, £72 costs, six points on driving licence.

Gary Wayland: aged 54, of Richmond Park Road, Richmond, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £44.98 compensation.

Adam Jinkinson: aged 29, of Crosslands Street, Swinton, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Peter Craig Scales: aged 39, of Princess Street, Rotherham West, Rotherham, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, must complete a respectful relationship duration programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.