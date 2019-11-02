These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated

Shaun Kelly: aged 51, of Victoria Street, City Centre, carried a metallic bar in a public place without lawful authority, carried a gearstick knob in a plastic bag in a public place without lawful authority, failed to surrender to custody, six months in prison, £122 costs.

Asif Malik: aged 48, of Washington Road, Nether Edge, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison, supervision order revoked.

Samandar Manavi: aged 63, of Laughton Road, Dinnington, Rotherham, £200 fine, £1368.50 compensation, £117 costs.

Gary Jermaine Miller: aged 43, of Jasmine Avenue, Beighton, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.

Gerald Noble: aged 73, of Mortomley Hall Gardens, High Green, drink driving, £100 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Dwaine Watts: aged 37, of Hornbeam Road, Flanderwell, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause people to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 fine, £175 costs.

Shane Kemp: aged 46, of West Hill, Kimberworth, Rotherham, theft, discharged conditionally for nine months, £47.94 compensation.

Craig Wilson: aged 47, of Hunger Hill Road, Whiston, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs.

Jordan Ball: aged 24, of Forres Road, Crookes, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £60 compensation, £85 costs.

Pavel Iljin: aged 31, of Barker Street, Mexborough, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, took a vehicle without consent and before the car was returned an accident occurred, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

David Barber: aged 51, of Hemper Lane, Beauchief, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Kurt Hargreaves: aged 28, of Galsworthy Road, Southey, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £106 costs.

Luke Gerard Maddison: aged 30, of Park View, Maltby, Rotherham, breach of non molestation order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £61 costs.

Jason Robert Galloway: aged 48, of Carwood Road, Burngreave, assault by beating, carried a locking knife in a public place without lawful authority, theft, 28 weeks in prison, £50 compensation.

Leesa Marie Hodgkinson: aged 38, of Skelton Way, Woodhouse, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.

Haneef Akhtar: aged 20, of Vickers Road, Burngreave, dangerous driving, possession of a class B drug, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, residence requirement, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months, order for the destruction of the drug.

Natalie Rogers: aged 31, of Far Lane, Hillsborough, drink driving, £250 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Edgaras Skara: aged 32, of Shelley Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Jamie Richard Fred Waddingham: aged 23, of Wheata Road, East Ecclesfield, took a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £100 fine, £117 costs, six points on driving licence.

Gavin John Young: aged 27, of Emerson Crescent, Firth Park, drink driving, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Brendan Atkinson: aged 24, of William Street, Broomhall, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Allan Bates: aged 40, of Wilcox Green, Wingfield, Rotherham, failed to comply with the notifications of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, £600 fine, £117 costs.

Simon Dickinson: aged 42, of Samuel Road, Arbourthorne, theft, £200 fine, £950 compensation, £85 costs.

Luke Earl: aged 24, of Lamb Drive, Southey, carried a knuckle duster in a public place without lawful authority, drink driving, carried a metal baseball bat in a public place without lawful authority, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, order for the destruction of the knuckle duster, order for the destruction of the metal baseball bat, £300 fine, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Ryan John Gill: aged 30, of North Street, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, produced a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Wayne Anthony Pemberton: aged 40, of Deer Park Road, Stannington, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, £150 fine, £115 costs.

David Elliot: aged 43, of Rockcliffe Road, Rawmarsh, theft, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, 12 weeks in prison, £210 compensation, £100 costs.

Paul Jon Ward: aged 44, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, breach of criminal behaviour order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.