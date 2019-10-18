These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The following have all been convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between October 10 and 15.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Coksie Neil Kirton: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, attempted to enter a building as a trespasser and steal items once inside, 20 weeks in prison, £150 compensation.
Robert Stevenson Gordon Smith: aged 64, of Lily Hall Road, Maltby, Rotherham, assault, community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 fine, £175 costs.
Jay Tait: aged 19, of King Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, failed to surrender to custody, £50 fine, £52 costs.
Amy Louise Barr: aged 26, of Lindsay Avenue, Firth Park, assault by beating, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, 26 weeks in prison, £175 compensation.
Kian Michael Smith: aged 18, of Birks Holt Drive, Maltby, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, £420 compensation, £280 costs.
David Allison: aged 38, of Princes Street, Masbrough, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £90 costs.
Keeley Marie Rowding: aged 34, of Rolleston Road, Firth Park, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £40 fine, £32 costs.
Huberts Korostilevs: aged 57, of Osborne Street, Town Centre, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Bradley Michael Farrell: aged 22, of Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £346 fine, £119 costs, six points on driving licence.
Abadur Rahman: aged 26, of Pickard Crescent, Richmond, failed to give information about the identity of a driver to the police, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Marc Kevin Wright: aged 34, of Morrison Drive, New Rossington, Doncaster, driving without wearing a seatbelt, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Charlie Moore: aged 18, of Sydney Road, Walkley, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker, £180 fine, £100 compensation.
Mark Stephen Waller: aged 32, of Langdon Street, London Road, Nether Edge, breach of restraining order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs.
Andrew Simon Peter Topley: aged 37, of Heeley Bank Road, Arbourthorne, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Jordan Franklin: aged 18, of Chaucer Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, criminal damage, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £850 compensation, restraining order imposed.
Mohammed Asif Afzal: aged 35, of Oxley Grove, Boston Castle, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 46 months.
Lee Charles Davies: aged 38, of Fisher Lane, Darnall, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, discharged conditionally for six months.
Mohammed Muftah: aged 27, of Archer Project, The Cathedral, City Centre, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £20 costs.
Christina Desmier: aged Fishponds Road West, Richmond, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Daniel George Manyou: aged 32, of Tylney Road, Manor Castle, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Callum Levi Pressley: aged 26, of Roughwood Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.
Darren Turner: aged 49, of Griffiths Road, High Green, using a vehicle for which no appropriate test certificate had been issued, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.
Hal Cave: aged 28, of Hounsfield Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, theft, discharged conditionally for eight months, £7 compensation.
James Anderson: aged 42, of Stoney Middleton, Calver, Chesterfield, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £705 costs.
Carla Alowyaira: aged 29, of Harthill Road, Richmond, drink driving, £100 fine, £52 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Andrew James Rodgers: aged 44, of White Lane, Chapeltown, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for three months, £106 costs.
Wayne Ronald Hassan: aged 46, of Peakdale Crescent, Birley, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, four months in prison suspended for 18 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years, £272 costs.
Philip David Christopher Lindley: aged 27, of Brightside Drive, Brightside, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £290 costs.
Charlie McKeefery: aged 46, of Inghead Avenue, Ramarsh, Rotherham, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.
Cara Woolhouse: aged 35, of Lindsay Avenue, Firth Park, fraud, dishonestly received stolen goods, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £130 costs.
Wayne Rodgers: aged 55, of Langsett Close, Langsett Estate, Walkley, assault by beating, £200 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Diana Copakova: aged 19, of Marigold Close, Firth Park, assault by beating, community order, prohibited activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 compensation, £50 costs.
Adam Hopkinson: aged 25, of Hall Road, Handsworth, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation.
Thomas Barrie Coker: aged 27, of The Brow, Brecks, Rotherham, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.