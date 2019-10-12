These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The following have all been convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between October 2 and 7.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Milan Jano: aged 32, of Owler Lane, Burngreave, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £25 fine.
Paul Stewart: aged 38, of Charter Row, City Centre, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation.
David Barber: aged 51, of Hemper Lane, Beauchief, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 fine, £175 costs.
Gary Grainger: aged 44, of Harborough Avenue, Manor Castle, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs.
Deanna Dobby: aged 58, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months.
David Harry Rollinson: aged 32, of Harborough Avenue, Manor Castle, attempted theft, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £61 costs, £80 compensation.
Jason Richard Eaton: aged 49, of Winchester Court, Boston Castle, Rotherham, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine.
Basharat Rafiq: aged 50, of Esla Forde Terrace, Doncaster Road, Rotherham, £100 fine, £85 costs.
James Butler: aged 24, of Mayfair Court, West Bar, harassment, community order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, rehabilitation activity requirement, residence requirement, £85 costs.
Joshua Edwards: aged 19, of Ash Grove, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.
Thamraze Khan: aged 29, of Club Garden Road, Nether Edge, possession of a class B drug, supplied a class B drug, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Ashley James Nembhard: aged 35, of Croydon Street, Nether Edge, breach of restraining order, failed to surrender to custody, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement.
Stancho Yakov: aged 39, of Whites Lane, Manor Castle, failed to provide a specimen of blood, £150 fine, £180 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.
Jordan Christopher Frere: aged 23, of Robey Street, Page Hall, criminal damage, assault by beating, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 26 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £122 costs.
Ashley Lee Handisides: aged 25, of Middle Hay Place, Gleadless Valley, breach of restraining order, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 costs.
Lee Holland: aged 49, of Wordsworth Road, West Melton, Rotherham, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, £300 compensation.
Danyal Ali: aged 19, of Carterknowle Road, Ecclesall, took a vehicle without consent, wilfully obstructed a police constbale in the execution of their duty, driving without insurance, £400 fine, £117 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 days.
Andrew Hotson: aged 61, of Worry Goose Lane, Whiston, Rotherham, attempted to drink drive, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Barry Anthony John: aged 47, of Carwood Way, Bunrgreave, theft, assault by beating, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 compensation.
Adrian Aldridge: aged 48, of Swale Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, theft, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £247 compensation, £117 costs.
Iain Copeland Barr: aged 35, of Aldred Street, Clifton, Rotherham, theft, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, £175 costs.
Jordan Cassie: aged 20, of Kingswood Hall, Kingswood, assault by beating, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £45 costs, £100 compensation.
Stanislav Ferko: aged 28, of Old Clifton Lane, Boston Castle, Rotherham, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, community order, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Daniel Craig Heaps: aged 33, of Kirkstead Road, Rotherham West, Rotherham, theft, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £122 costs.
Darren Thomas Lidster: aged 33, of Woodside Walk, Munsbrough, Rotherham, assault by beating, breach of restraining order, 20 weeks in prison suspended for two years, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, must complete a building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £162 costs.
Lydia Marie Robinson: aged 35, of Cowper Crescent, Southey, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £169 compensation.
Liam Robert Watkinson: aged 31, of Stoneleigh Croft, Worsborough Common, Barnsley, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £130 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for eight months.
Luke Marsden: aged 28, of Normancroft Drive, Manor Castle, failed to give information about the identity of a driver to the police, speeding, £120 fine, £180 costs, six points on driving licence.
Barbara Mitchell: aged 55, of Thorncliffe Way, Tankersley, Barnsley, driving while using a mobile phone, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Joao Sergio Das Neves Pantalaleao: aged 42, of Mount Street, Kingstone, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £650 costs, six points on driving licence.