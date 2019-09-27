These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The following have all been convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between September 19 and 23.
Sheffield
Addresses are Sheffield unless stated
Lesley Emery: aged 42, of Catherine Avenue, Swallownest, drunk and disorderly, £100 fine.
James Hamshaw: aged 26, of no fixed address, sent a text message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, assault by beating, community order, must complete a building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.
Adam Makin: aged 23, of Deer Park Road, Stannington, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, breach of restraining order, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 costs.
Matthew Bramhall: aged 35, of Victoria Street, city centre, theft, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, failed to surrender to custody, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 compensation, order for the destruction of the lock knife.
Connor Gale: aged 24, of no fixed address, threat of criminal damage, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.
Tammy Louise Wilkinson: aged 43, of Somerset Road, Town Centre, Doncaster, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £122 costs.
Kyle George Alan Needham: aged 23, of Madehurst Gardens, Arbourthorne, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, made a phone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Richard John Staniforth: aged 41, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items while inside, 15 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £207 costs.
Timothy Hannon: aged 59, of Chapel Street, Hoyland Common, Barnsley, driving without due care and attention, £160 fine, £30 costs, three points on driving licence.
Nabeel Hussian Shah: aged 19, of St Anns Road, Rotherham East, Rotherham, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £161 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Jamie Jewitt: aged 43, of Market Street, Hoyland, Barnsley, failed to give information about the indentification of a driver to police, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on a licence.
Lukas Mizigar: aged 24, of Selborne Street, Rotherham East, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving without wearing a seatbelt, £250 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Saleh Mohammed: aged 36, of Earl Marshal Road, Burngreave, obstructed the free passage along a highway, £65 fine, £115 costs.
Matthew Robinson: aged 32, of York Street, Hoyland, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £276 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Gary Welburn: aged 53, of Manor Road, Dinnington, Rotherham, failed to give information about the idenitifcation of a driver to the police, £346 fine, £119 costs, six points on driving licence.
Mohammed Zubair: aged 29, of Melrose Road, Burngreave, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £100 fine, £85 costs.
David Harry Willoughby: aged 32, of Skye Edge Avenue, Manor Park Castle, dishonestly received stolen goods, £120 fine, £230 costs.
Kyle Caley: aged 31, of Goosebutt Court, Parkgate, Rotherham, theft, assault by beating, 12 months in prison, £200 compensation, £85 costs.
Paul Andrew Speight: aged 48, of Birch Grove, Conisbrough, theft, failed to remain for the duration of an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a 16 weeks on prison, £76.80 compensation.
Josh Phillip Gill: aged 25, of Richmond Park Croft, Woodhouse, theft, fraud, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £387 compensation, £85 costs.
Jason David Glover: aged 51, of Southey Avenue, Firth Park, caused a nuisance or disturbance to an National Health Service staff member, discharged conditionally for six months, £106 costs.
David Rollinson: aged 32, of Harborough Avenue, Manor Castle, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £106 costs.
Salmoon Yousaf: aged 31, of Southey Green Road, Southey, drink driving, £276 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.
Gareth Eden: aged 27, of Earlesmere Avenue, Hexthorpe, possession of a class A drug, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £200 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Gwyn John Gethin: aged 52, of Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, Rotherham, breach of non-molestation order, £200 fine, £117 costs.
James Jones: aged 29, of Goore Avenue, Darnall, assault by beating, £120 fine, £117 costs.
Peter Robert Marshall: aged 34, of Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Thomas Murphy: aged 51, of Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, Rotherham, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for four years.
Nicholas Tummon: aged 39, of Cobden View Road, Crookes, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £750 compensation.
Riley Wigley: aged 20, of Sicey Avenue, Firth Park, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Stephen Carr: aged 52, of Longley Hall Grove, Firth Park, intentionally exposed their genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £185 costs, must register with the police for five years under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.