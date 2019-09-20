These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The following have all been convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between September 12 and 16.
Sheffield
Addresses are Sheffield unless stated
Leston Alexson Daley: aged 32, of Rock Street, Burngreave, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Morgan Heeley: aged 20, of Station Road, Chapeltown, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order made, £300 compensation, £385 costs.
Kelly Taylor: aged 37, of Ashtree Gardens, Millhouse Green, Barnsley, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £1,120 compensation.
Richard Watson: aged 49, of Dagnam Crescent, Arbourthorne, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, exclusion requirement, £170 compensation.
Alicia Bostock: aged 37, of Stead Road, Nether Edge, theft, failed to surrender to court, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs.
David Michael Collins: aged 56, of Ecclesfield Road, Chapeltown, driving without due care and attention, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £240 costs, nine points on driving licence.
Sam Dodsworth: aged 24, of Bawtry Road, Wickersley, Rotherham, breach of non-molestation order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.
Jonathon Mangham: aged 35, of Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, theft, four weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Andrew Dunstan: aged 27, of Creswick Road, Valley, Rotherham, breach of restraining order, six months in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £234 costs.
Jason Otter: aged 37, of Gell Street, city centre, attempted theft, criminal damage, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £234 costs, piece of metal seized to be forfeited under the Prevention of Crime Act 1953.
Zeeshan Siddique: aged 35, of Bullfinch Close, Brinsworth, Rotherham, breach a domestic violence protection order, £100 fine.
Joseph David Edward Blackburn: aged 28, of Brierey Close, Darton, Barnsley, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation.
Jordan Macmillen: aged 31, of Bowshaw Avenue, Beauchief, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, possession of a class B drug, harassment, failed to surrender to custody, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, order for the destruction of the drug, £122 costs.
Kyle Dean Feetham: aged 21, of Basegreen Drive, Birley, driving without due care and attention, £170 fine, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.
Marcus Nathaniel Golding: aged 30, of Coupe Road, Burngreave, driving whilst not wearing a seatbelt, driving without insurance, £130 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Richard James Mitchell: aged 72, of Kingfield Road, Nether Edge, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle to the police, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.
Elton Sula: aged 36, of Cox Road, Hillsborough, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle to the police, £250 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Terence Hughes: aged 60, of Quarry Street, Town Centre, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Amy Johnson: aged 33, of Moor Lane, Brierley, Barnsley, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle to the police, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Charles Oliver Kirk: aged 22, of Harvey Road, St Leonard’s, Chesterfield, driving without insurance, £400 fine, £125 costs, six points on driving licence.
Jakub Malecki: aged 25, of Cannon Hall Road, Burngreave, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Lucas Markovic: aged 27, of Apley Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster, driving without a licence, £220 fine, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.
Shima Mohammed: aged 41, of Denholme Close, Burngreave, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle to the police, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.
Mark Steven Arthur Smith: aged 36, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham East, Rotherham, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £60 fine.
Brogan Traynor: aged 27, of Truro Avenue, Wheatley, Doncaster, driving while using a mobile phone, £80 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
David Michael Green: aged 46, of Smelter Wood Road, Richmond, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for six months, £270 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Lisa Jayne Beard: aged 34, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine.
Stephen Elliott: aged 46, of Woodside Walk, Munsbrough, theft, breach of criminal behaviour order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 22 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Jason David Glover: aged 51, of Southey Avenue, Firth Park, drunk and disorderly, £100 fine, £117 costs.
Carl Williams: aged 38, of Richmond Road, Richmond, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.
Kieran Patrick Jason Moran: aged 22, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £120 fine, £57 costs.
Andrew Rodgers: aged 44, of White Lane, Chapeltown, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £175 costs.
John Bottomley: aged 53, of Aisthorpe Road, Graves Park, harassment, restraining order imposed, £480 fine, £133 costs.
Igor Chromy: aged 19, of Hatherley Road, Darnall, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £21 costs.