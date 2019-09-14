These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The following have all been convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between September 4 and 9.
Sheffield
Addresses are Sheffield unless stated
Ryan Smith: aged 25, of Spring Close View, Gleadless, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.
Laura Mary Wood: aged 28, of Larch Mews, Eastwood, Rotherham, assault, theft, breach of criminal behaviour order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 22 weeks in prison, £65.91 compensation.
Gregory Ian Bellamacina: aged 39, of Norfolk Park Road, Arbourthorne, breach of restraining order, 26 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Christopher Luke Jacques: aged 34, of Woodcock Place, Manor Castle, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs, six points on driving licence.
Josh Almond: aged 18, of Common Lane, Royston, Barnsley, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving without a licence, took a car without consent, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £20 fine, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
David Cassidy: aged 25, of Haids Road, Maltby, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Charmaine Thompson: aged 38, of Monk Spring, Worsbrough Dale, Barnsley, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 24 weeks in prison, £150 compensation.
Nathan Jamie Thorpe: aged 47, of Dore Lodge Gardens, Dore, failed to give information about the identity of a driver to the police, £1,150 fine, £200 costs, six points on driving licence.
Daniel Fairest: aged 24, of Queen Mary’s Rise, Manor Castle, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.
Alisha Oakes: aged 25, of Folijambe Road, East Dene, Rotherham, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £60 fine, £40 costs.
Asif Ali: aged 33, of Moorgate Road, Boston Castle, Rotherham, failed to provide a specimen of blood, community order, unpaid work requirement, £185 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years.
Joe Alowyairi: aged 21, of Car Vale Drive, Richmond, possession of a class C drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Daniel Beer: aged 29, of Handsworth Road, Handsworth, theft, 12 weeks in prison.
Michelle McGoran: aged 40, of Langsett Close, Hillsborough, criminal damage, made a phone call which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, assaulted an NHS paramedic acting in their function as an emergency worker, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation.
Paul Jarrod Mitchell: aged 46, of Spa View Terrace, Birley, theft, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £20 compensation. £170 costs.
Sean Kelly: aged 41, of no fixed address, theft, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £207 costs.
Ian Marshall: aged 52, of Ilkley Road, Firth Park, breach of domestic violence protection order, £175 fine.
Robert Bruce O’Neill: aged 49, of no fixed address, fraud, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £204.99 compensation.
Ian Butler: aged 53, of Bright Meadow, Halfway, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £85 costs.
Daniel Matejewski: aged 36, of Devonshire Street, Masborough, Rotherham, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, £100 fine, £117 costs.
Abbie Leigh Coates: aged 23, of Hesley Grange, Scholes, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £57 fine, £117 costs, six points on driving licence.
Joel Fisher: aged 18, of Admirals Crest, Scholes, Rotherham, drink driving, £209 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.
Michael Antony Lea: aged 28, of Welland Crescent, Elsecar, Barnsley, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £77 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for eight months and eight days,
Joshua Junaid Umar Mirza: aged 23, of Warren Hill, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £56 fine, £77 costs, six points on driving licence.
Keeley Marie Rowding: aged 33, of Rolleston Road, Firth Park, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £21 costs.
Osborne Tavarwrsa: aged 29, of Manor Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham, drink driving, £173 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 19 months.
David Tune: aged 41, of Wales Road, Kiveton Park, drink driving, £100 fine, £117 costs, ten points on driving licence.
Lucy Ann Walker: aged 32, of Lindsay Avenue, Firth Park, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £66 costs.
Leon Knapton: aged 29, of Town Lane, Wingfield, Rotherham, criminal damage, £120 fine, £117 costs.
Peter Scott: aged 47, of St Mary’s View, Greasbrough, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.
Scott Walker: aged 36, of St Leonards Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, drink driving, £200 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Darren Hartley: aged 37, of Sicey Avenue, Firth Park, possession of a class B drug, £40 fine, £80 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Richard Joseph Dacres: aged 45, of Martin Street, Upperthorpe, criminal damage, assault by beating, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 costs, £40 compensation.
Muhammad Rauf: aged 33, of Basford Street, Darnall, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.