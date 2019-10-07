These are the crime hotspots in Sheffield according to latest police figures - how does your area compare?

These are the crime hotspots in Sheffield according to latest police figures.

Latest police figures show 5,817 crimes were reported in Sheffield during August 2019, including S postcodes in and around the city. How does your area compare?

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 7th October 2019, 14:48 pm
Updated Monday, 7th October 2019, 14:49 pm

The crimes were reported in August 2019, which are the latest figures to be recorded on the police.uk website. The data gives a street-by-street breakdown across the whole city. These are the streets that had the most crimes reported on or near to them in that month.

1. Richmond Park Crescent

18 crimes reported on or near to this street in August 2019.

2. Carver Street

29 crimes reported on or near to this street in August 2019.

3. High Street

23 crimes reported on or near to this street in August 2019.

4. Cumberland Street

27 crimes reported on or near to this street in August 2019.

