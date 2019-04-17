These are all the stabbings that have shocked Sheffield over the past 12 months

Police said the two men, aged 21 and 25, were stabbed on the roundabout close to Tesco Express on Burncross Road at around 7.35pm last night after a crash. Here are all the other stabbings that have happened in Sheffield over the past 12 months.

1. Duke Street August 27 - A man was stabbed on the forecourt of a car park off Duke Street near the Park Hill flats JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Chapeltown April 16 - Two men were stabbed following a crash in Chapeltown on Burncross Road JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Tesco March 19 - A man and woman were stabbed with a screwdriver in Tesco on Savile Street, Burngreave JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Totley December 14 - A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the back by a teenager who then ran off JPIMedia Buy a Photo

