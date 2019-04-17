Stabbings in Sheffield

These are all the stabbings that have shocked Sheffield over the past 12 months

The worrying number of stabbings in Sheffield increased last night after two people were slashed in Chapeltown.

Police said the two men, aged 21 and 25, were stabbed on the roundabout close to Tesco Express on Burncross Road at around 7.35pm last night after a crash. Here are all the other stabbings that have happened in Sheffield over the past 12 months.

August 27 - A man was stabbed on the forecourt of a car park off Duke Street near the Park Hill flats

1. Duke Street

August 27 - A man was stabbed on the forecourt of a car park off Duke Street near the Park Hill flats
April 16 - Two men were stabbed following a crash in Chapeltown on Burncross Road

2. Chapeltown

April 16 - Two men were stabbed following a crash in Chapeltown on Burncross Road
March 19 - A man and woman were stabbed with a screwdriver in Tesco on Savile Street, Burngreave

3. Tesco

March 19 - A man and woman were stabbed with a screwdriver in Tesco on Savile Street, Burngreave
December 14 - A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the back by a teenager who then ran off

4. Totley

December 14 - A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the back by a teenager who then ran off
