The gang carried out a spate of burglaries across Sheffield and South Yorkshire in February and March last year

These are all the Sheffield streets targeted by burglary gang during five week robbery spree

An organised burglary gang in Sheffield have been convicted for raiding 45 properties in just five weeks, costing dozens of victims more than £180,000.

These are all the addresses in Sheffield targeted by the gang of five in February and March last year.

Two properties were burgled on Wheel Lane on February 3 2018

1. Wheel Lane, Grenoside

A property in Salt Box Lane was also targeted on February 3 2018

2. Salt Box Lane, Grenoside

A Blacka Moor Crescent property was burgled on February 4 2018

3. Blacka Moor Crescent, Dore

A property in Broad Elms Lane was burgled on February 8 2018

4. Broad Elms Lane, Parkhead

