These are all the Sheffield streets targeted by burglary gang during five week robbery spree

These are all the addresses in Sheffield targeted by the gang of five in February and March last year.

1. Wheel Lane, Grenoside Two properties were burgled on Wheel Lane on February 3 2018

2. Salt Box Lane, Grenoside A property in Salt Box Lane was also targeted on February 3 2018

3. Blacka Moor Crescent, Dore A Blacka Moor Crescent property was burgled on February 4 2018

4. Broad Elms Lane, Parkhead A property in Broad Elms Lane was burgled on February 8 2018

