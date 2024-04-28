Officers have taken the pictures from closed circuit TV cameras in Sheffield, as well as Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster, and want to find those people shown as part of investigations ranging from serious assaults to thefts.
These pictures have been released by South Yorkshire Police this year, and remain on the force’s list of appeals as officers try to solve crimes and incidents across the county.
All those pictured in this gallery appeared in appeals published by officers as part of investigations into incidents which have happened in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, ranging from assaults and robberies to anti-social behaviour.
The images have been taken from CCTV cameras and individuals covering the streets, businesses and parks of South Yorkshire
All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals which are currently carried on the force's website.
Those in the pictures are not necessarily suspects, but could also be potential witnesses.
If you recognise any of the people in the pictures you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101.
In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.
Wildlife crime
Police have released two images of men they would like to speak to in connection with reports of wildlife crime and a serious assault in Doncaster.
On Tuesday 2 April at 5.40pm they received reports that several men, had been using dogs to hunt on private land on Lodge Lane in Braithwaite.
It is believed that the men were challenged by the land owner, and an altercation took place, during which is it is alleged that the men became aggressive and used a hammer to cause criminal damage to farm machinery and inflict a facial injury to a 37 year-old woman.
Enquires have led officers to believe that the vehicle the men were using was being driven on cloned registration plates.
They have now released two images of men we would like to speak to in connection to the incident. Quote incident number 759 of 2 April 2024.
Doncaster
Officers in Doncaster have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault.
It is reported that on 8 April at 2.30pm, an unknown man was on Jenkinson Grove and grabbed hold of a 12-year-old boy. He then proceeded to throw him to the floor before punching him several times in the face and head.
The child was taken to hospital with severe facial injuries, but has since been discharged and is now recovering
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Quote incident number 553 of 8 April 2024 when you get in touch.
Primark
Officers in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a reported theft.
It is reported that on Friday 2 February at 2.45pm, while inside Primark, on Market Place in Doncaster, the victim's bag, which contained four watches, was taken when left at the cashier desk.
Since the incident was reported, officers have carried out a number of CCTV enquiries and area searches. Enquires are ongoing and officers are keen to identify the woman in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Quote investigation number 14/29028/24
