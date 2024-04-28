2 . Wildlife crime

Police have released two images of men they would like to speak to in connection with reports of wildlife crime and a serious assault in Doncaster. On Tuesday 2 April at 5.40pm they received reports that several men, had been using dogs to hunt on private land on Lodge Lane in Braithwaite. It is believed that the men were challenged by the land owner, and an altercation took place, during which is it is alleged that the men became aggressive and used a hammer to cause criminal damage to farm machinery and inflict a facial injury to a 37 year-old woman. Enquires have led officers to believe that the vehicle the men were using was being driven on cloned registration plates. They have now released two images of men we would like to speak to in connection to the incident. Quote incident number 759 of 2 April 2024. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police